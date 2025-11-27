Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale is our personal favorite cheat code for gift shopping. Each year, the sale is packed with luxe finds at quite pleasing prices, so it's pretty painless to find impressive gifts without crossing our budget's boundaries. It also makes spending on the full-price items we've been eyeing for ourselves all year much easier.

Whether you’re shopping for a fashion girl, a skincare loverver, or just want to spoil yourself a bit (you deserve it!), Nordstrom's the place to go. We dug through their very best Black Friday finds and tracked down eight standouts that feel expensive, even though they're all under $100.

Scroll on to shop 8 stunning luxury gifts you can't miss from Nordstrom's Black Friday sale, discounted for a limited time!

Nordstrom UGG Discoquette Slide Slipper The deal on these comfy UGG slippers is too good to pass up. Originally $110, they're now on sale for a mere $75 at Nordstrom. Made from a sheepskin suede outer with a lush wool-blend lining, they'll keep feet nice and cozy, especially in the brisk winter months. And with three stunning colors to choose from, they'll make an excellent gift for your resident homebody.

Nordstrom Lands' End EZ Touch Screen Cashmere Lined Leather Gloves These leather gloves are nice – so nice that we'd heavily consider paying full-price. for them. Luckily, thanks to the Nordstrom Black Friday event, we don't have to. Originally $90 (and well worth it due to the warm cashmere lining, genuine leather, and touchscreen-compatible fingertips), this pair is now just $54. They make an impressive gift for people living in cold climates or as a nice 'treat yourself' moment for the winter.

Nordstrom Skims Sleep Long Pajamas Going to bed in a matching set is an event in itself. It's arguably way more special than simply throwing on an old t-shirt and undies. So, why not give the gift of comfort with this cozy-feeling Skims set? Made of soft modal material with plenty of room in the waist and chest, both the top and pants feel dreamy for everything from long snoozes to just hanging out at home. Shop it in three colors for 30% off.

Nordstrom Blissy Mulberry Silk Pillowcase This smooth silk pillowcase provides a soft spot to rest all while reducing friction so that hair and skin stay happy. It comes in nearly 20 different colors and three sizes (standard, queen, and king) for 30% off while the Nordstrom Black Friday sale lasts.

Nordstrom Boy Smells Holiday Votive Gift Set There's nothing like a holiday-scented candle to really get in the spirit. This four-pack of luxe Boy Smells scents makes the perfect gift for the aroma romantic in your life, or you could easily split up the set between recipients. Either way, you're saving $25 on it during Nordstrom's Black Friday sale.

Nordstrom Le Creuset 2-Piece Heritage Stoneware Pie Dish & Loaf Pan Set Anyone who knows their way around luxe kitchenware knows how special Le Creuset's products are. They might also know they tend to be quite pricey, so justifying paying full-price any other time of year can be tough. Such is not the case for this Black Friday at Nordstrom. This two-piece stoneware baking set is a whole 28% off and offers plenty of possibilities for pies, loaves, and more.

Nordstrom Mango Medium Suede Shopper Tote Leather pieces like this stunning suede tote are always fun to find on sale during Black Friday. This wear-with-anything moment is now $98, down from its original price of $140.

Nordstrom Ana Luisa Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings We love Ana Luisa's jewelry finds because they're made of high-quality, tarnish-proof materials and look polished, even at realistic prices. Tons of their styles are on sale at Nordstrom for Black Friday, including these adorable chunky hoops. Find 'em for 20% off for a limited time.

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop even more gift ideas for every budget!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.