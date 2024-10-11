16 Oh-So-Flattering Black Dresses You Won’t Be Able To Resist
One thing every girl needs in her wardrobe is a good, reliable black dress. It's that comfort piece that can carry you through so many seasons, events, and milestones. Whether you're headed to a wedding, a funeral, a bridal shower — truly, you name it! — a classic black dress has you covered.
However, not every black dress is THE black dress. Since there are so many out there, I scoured through hundreds of dresses to find the best of the best — and the ones that are the most loved by fellow shoppers! So, keep reading to see which black dress should be your next trusty purchase!
Ann Taylor
The Scoop Neck Sheath Dress
This is a quintessential little black dress! Between the scoop neck and the knee-length skirt, you could wear this just about anywhere! I definitely see this as your next office siren slay, but I wouldn't blame you if you pulled it out for date night, jury duty, or anything in-between!
J.Crew
J.Crew Fitted Knit Mockneck Dress
A mockneck dress is so perfect for transitional seasons like fall! It covers just enough, while still allowing you to layer your outfit appropriately for the weather. I especially love that this J.Crew dress could easily be worn on your stroll through the farmer's market, or in your next boardroom meeting.
Dôen
Dôen Ischia Dress
If you ever wondered what my most worn item of clothing was, then here you have it! This Dôen dress genuinely makes me want to get dressed every morning — I'm not even kidding. It's an easy outfit to throw on and not have to think about, plus it's insanely comfortable! I honestly feel like I'm wearing pajamas, and I'm sure it'll easily become your most worn piece of clothing as well!
Reformation Arabella Dress
Black midi dresses are a great way to create a solid, comfortable, and cozy outfit for the fall and winter. You just need to accessorize it well with a coat, belt, boots, and slouchy bag. This one from Reformation is super well-loved by many, and I can see why. It's great quality — and it's actually one of their lower-priced items! Score!
Nordstrom
Reformation Mayve Black Dress
A little, cutesy mini dress is all a girl really needs in her wardrobe. Well, that and some adorable accessories to go with it! A mini dress with a matching bag and boots combination is one of my favorite looks in the fall, because it's just so fashionable, and so easy to style.
Target
Wild Fable Women's One Shoulder Maxi Slip Dress
Target never lets me down, so I'm not surprised they have a fantastic black dress for us to pick from today! I love this elegant neckline — it's so sleek and sophisticated! This dress sizing goes up to a 4x, making it a great option for a wide range of bodies, too.
Madewell
Madewell Ruffled One-Shoulder Midi Dress
I can totally picture this little ruffled number at a Friday night wedding! It's a flowy, feminine look that would pair so well with some black heels, silver jewelry, and a sleek low bun. It gives you something elegant to wear with enough movement to totally take over the dance floor throughout the night.
Free People
Free People Butterfly Maxi
I love a good patterned dress, and I've seen this one all over social media lately! It went pretty viral for being extremely flattering, and I've seen it look good on so many different body types. I'm currently been debating picking this one up, and seeing all the rave the reviews for it makes me convinced!
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Somerset Maxi Dress
This dress from Anthropologie has a ton of reviews, so it's safe to say that it is definitely a popular "little black dress" contender. I love how elevated yet casual this dress is at the same time — it gives you so much versatility! You can style it up with heels, or even style it down with sandals, depending on the occasion. The velvet is also fabulous given how perfect it is for the fall transition into winter — it'll be here before we know it!
J.Crew
J.Crew Collection Lace-Trim Slip Dress
This screams "date night dress" loud and clear! I love how sexy and mature this black dress is, complete with lace trim, spaghetti straps, and sleek satin. Grab your strappiest heels and a red lipstick to make it a night to remember!
Anthropologie
Significant Other Long Sleeve Dress
This dress is for all my ladies on the hunt for a modest dress option this wedding season! This long sleeve, maxi dress is a great option — and has plenty of reviews to prove how incredible it is! Personally, I would pair this dress with some statement, sparkly heels to go with the matching clutch as pictured above. You'll be sure to shine in this stunner.
Ann Taylor
Ann Taylor Boatneck Pleat Front Belted Sheath Dress
This is another fantastic, classic black dress. I'd throw this on for a big presentation in front of the C-levels at your office, or accessorize á la Blair Waldorf for a preppy everyday look. Either way, you're sure to look gorgeous!
Reformation
Reformation Rayana Dress
I love having one good, reliable wedding guest dress that can be used just about every time. It seriously helps divert the impending stress of buying a new dress every time you get invited to yet another wedding. Trust me: the invites just keep coming as you get older. This dress is that perfect option, giving you something silky, luxurious, and flattering to wear every time!
Nordstrom
Zoe and Claire Midi Dress
This under-$100 dress is well-loved over on Nordstrom for being insanely versatile and insanely affordable. It could take you straight from the office with its professional and chic cut, right into dinner with the girls after work. I'd pair this with a trench coat and flats, or with heels and a clutch!
Reformation
Reformation Petite Mini Dress
Okay, Kacey Musgaves, we see you! The country star's collection with Reformation has been a hit all over social media, and this dress has been all I'm thinking about for the past couple weeks since it dropped. The coquette, cottagecore style has me in an absolute chokehold this fall and winter.
Amazon
Memoriesea Black Dress
This black dress has over 1,400 reviews singing its praises for how form-fitting and flattering it is. It's seriously ideal for so many different body types, because the slinky and stretchy fabric will accentuate your body and make it look fabulous! I think this is the perfect for any occasion, from a nice date night to a fall wedding.
