12 Fall Loungewear Sets For Comfy (Yet Chic) Couch Potato Energy
The only thing I want to do with Halloween right around the corner, doesn't involve trick-or-treating, haunted houses, or going to parties. It involves me, a bag of popcorn, a movie, my couch, and a deliciously cozy loungewear set that I can keep on all day. Truly the picture-perfect evening, IMO!
Since I've become a couch potato, loungewear sets appear to be my specialty — and I've accumulated a lot as of late. They're just the best for laying around your house, doing chores, working from home, or even running errands! Here are all my favorite loungewear sets to shop right now, so you can also be a comfy, CUTE couch potato this fall!
Amazon
MEROKEETY Women's 2 Piece Lounge Sets
Starting off with the stitched Amazon fave that you'll be obsessed with — I know I am! This would look absolutely adorable paired with some comfy Ugg slippers or Birkenstock clogs! That way, you can be comfy while you run your errands like popping in to Trader Joe's for some pumpkin snacks or going to Target for the most perfect autumnal candle.
Target
Auden Cozy Rib Pullover
Target is my happy place during the fall (and always — let's be real). I look forward to every October where I can grab my PSL from Starbucks,and browse the aisles for endless autumnal home decor that I surely don't need, but will definitely buy anyway. This set from Target is just another perfect example of that. It screams ultimate coziness, and its the perfect neutral shade of brown that I love in fall.
Amazon
Gap Cash-Soft Sweater
Gap has just been absolutely killing it lately — and this loungewear set is no different! It's made out of a cashmere-like material called "cash-soft" that Gap uses, and I'm not joking when I say this stuff is heavenly. It's truly so luxurious, and makes you feel like you're wrapped up in a blanket all day. Who doesn't love that? Plus, it's in one of our trending colors for fall!
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Sunday Sweatsuit
There hasn't been a single piece from Abercrombie lately that I haven't added to my cart...everything they're doing is just so good. This chic loungewear set will give you the ideal elevated and sporty streetwear look that would be amazing styled with some trending sneakers and a slouchy tote bag!
Target
Auden Cozy Sweater Set
A good short, sweater set is one of my favorite types of loungewear — it lets me get cozy without feeling too hot if I decide to leave the heater on. This one is perfect for me as a California gal, because it never gets too cold here in the fall! Can't you just picture this one with some tall socks, Uggs, reading glasses, and a book or a scary movie? I want it now!
Amazon
PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2 Piece Outfits
Another Amazon set, because they're just so convenient, cute, and affordable! This one has the stitch detailing again that I just love so much. It really makes the set look more elevated and high-end. It will have everyone saying, "It's from Amazon?! No way!" Pair with some chunky sneakers and a messy bun!
Nordstrom
Dippin Daisys Polka Dot Short Set
Do NOT try to tell me polka dots are just for the summer, because you're wrong! Wrong I say! Brown polka dots are especially perfect because they're just so darn cute and autumnal. I love this set for just gallivanting around the house, maybe working from home, or making some yummy pumpkin-themed treats. Too cute!
Reformation
Reformation Kiera Wide Leg Sweat Suit
What better loungewear set for the month of October than this super cute burnt orange option? It's the perfect set to get you in the mood for spooky season, while looking positively adorable. I love the simplistic styling of this one with flats and maybe a sweater thrown over the shoulder for another cozy addition.
Nordstrom
LIVD Plus Size 3-Piece Set
We love extensive sizing, and this one offers so many additional sizing options. This plus size set is one of my favorites because of all the pieces it comes with. The set includes pants, a crop top, and a long duster cardigan! We love the sound of that! Make sure to grab this one in the amazing dark blue color.
DONNI
DONNI Pointelle Knit Set
DONNI is one of my favorite new brands that's come out in the past couple of years, not only because of how high quality their pieces are, but also how timeless they are. This pointelle knit set only further proves that point! I love how it can be worn casually, but also dressed up for a sweet, brunch look. Absolutely adore this set!
Nordstrom
Free People Malibu Sweater Set
If your style leans more on the bohemian side à la Vanessa Hudgens, then we have the perfect set for you! Look no further than this set from Free People. It will give you that bohemian chic look but with a cozy twist of course. BRB adding this one to my cart for fall immediately!
Abercrombie & Fitch
Lace and Pointelle Matching Set
Every gal needs a cozy set that makes her feel sexy and cute, and this one will definitely do that for you! It's made of pointelle which is so cute and comfy, but also has a bit of a sexy touch with the lace. You can grab this set for less than $100 at Abercrombie & Fitch!
