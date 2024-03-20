10 Summer-Ready Nordstrom Shoes You Need In Your Wardrobe
Spring is finally upon us and it's not just the sun and nice weather we're excited about. You guessed it—we're also ready for the shoes! Are you also wondering what to wear after months of heavy-duty boots and cold weather? Well, we've got you covered! From a classic pair of Mary Janes (great for styling with a cute, summer dress) to a fun pair of raffia platform sandals ideal for date night out, there's a perfect pick for everyone. We've even included one of our favorite new trends: denim kitten heels! These are popping up everywhere and we found a pair for under $60! So without further ado, here are some of our favorite Nordstrom shoes and sandals that are trending for spring.
Jeffrey Campbell Mesh Flats
This see-through shoe trend has been worn by some of our favorite celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian, Jennifer Lawrence, and Sofia Richie. These are the season’s hottest new shoe and we have to say that we agree. They're breezy, fun, and would look perfect dressed up or dressed down! Plus, they're available at Nordstrom in a bright red, bridal white, and multiple other colors!
Sam Edelman Mary Jane Flat
Mary Jane flatsare the perfect everyday shoe because you can wear them to work or to dinner. They add a bit more personality and quirkiness than your typical flat. Plus, some of the colors are 40% off right now at Nordstrom!
Sam Edelman Bambi Raffia Sandals
Raffia is indeed here to stay for the spring and summer season. It's a classic material and we are in love with this fun, buckled Sam Edelman pair! These could be paired with your trusty summer dress or a pair of shorts and a tank for a more laid-back vibe.
Open Edit Sammie Kitten Heel
The resurgence of the kitten heel is one of our favorite spring trends. Even better, you can make a subtle statement with a denim pair like these $59 Open Edit denim kitten heels. They're perfect for a night out or going to dinner with friends! We'd recommend styling them with a light denim pant and a white button down.
Jeffrey Campbell Fluxx Sandal
A strappy heel is important because you can wear them for so many different occasions! They are your trusty pair of heels that will never steer you wrong, and they go with any outfit. From wedding season to a casual date night, these Nordstrom shoes are a MUST for spring and summer!
Jeffrey Campbell Linques Flip Flop
Want to make a subtle statement with your shoes, but still wanna be comfortable? We've got the pair for you! Gold detailing on sandals is super in right now and as a fan of comfortable shoes, we love this trend!
Nike Cortez Sneaker
The Nike Cortez Sneakers are making a comeback once more and they're currently on sale at Nordstrom! So grab them while you can, because we predict these will be the shoe of the summer! Plus we love the pastel color that Nordstrom has in these for spring.
Birkenstock Boston Clogs
These Nordstrom shoes are beloved for a reason! They make comfortable style look cool. Throw these on with some linen stripe pants and you'll look like a Scandi cool girl in these clogs!
Jeffrey Campbell Floralee Sandal
Rose detailing on clothes has been a trend this past year, and now for spring 2024, it's making its way to shoes! We are obsessed with these floral appliqué sandals to add a little something extra to your cute spring 'fits!
Steve Madden Laurel Platform
To end with a bang on our Nordstrom Spring shoe picks, we thought we'd show you these insanely fun espadrille platform heels in gold. They instantly make your outfit look elevated and fun. Plus, who doesn't love espadrilles? These are the perfect shoe for any of those spring and summer weddings you have coming up!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.