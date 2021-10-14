Which New Fall Boot Trend Are You?
It's the season of change, which means switching up your fall boot rotation is also in order. Fall, after all, is when your booties are on full display — when they can still be paired with shorter hemlines, aren't yet shrouded by winter layers, and don't quite need to be equipped to deal with inclement weather. All that's to say: It's time to have some fun with your footwear, by way of these six irresistible fall boot trends. There's one for every style.
Chunky Chelseas
Sam Edelman Laguna Chelsea Boot ($170)
Break up your all-black boot collection with a simple brown seam that updates these classic Chelsea boots for a fresher fall.
Vagabond Cosmo 2.0 Chelsea Boot ($190)
A friendly alternative to the chunky black book: the chunky, chocolate brown boot.
ASOS DESIGN Robbie Chunky Chelsea Boots ($43)
An added block heel makes these lugged-sole Chelseas an option for both day and night this season.
Western Styles
Amazon Riley Western Boot ($69)
TikTok has spoken, and these boots are reigning supreme as an affordable way to test out the cowboy boot trend.
Steve Madden West Boots ($200)
Be quick if you want to scoop up this sleek style — TikTokers have their eyes on where to snag the best cowboy boots.
Schutz Allison Leather Boot ($168)
For an elevated approach to the western style, we're partial to this pair's clean lines and buttery smooth leather.
Squared Off
Charles Keith Square Toe Zip-Up Ankle Boots ($73)
This modern silhouette pairs a square toe with a flat heel, making these shoes look decidedly more expensive than they are.
Franco Sarto Waxton Bootie ($149)
Take your pick from fall hues beyond black and brown, made just as wearable for day and night by this squared-off Chelsea bootie style.
& Other Stories Square Toe Leather Boots ($179)
With an added angular heel, these basic booties become especially chic.
New Wellies
Ganni Recycled Rubber Chelsea Rain Boot ($245)
Ganni has managed to make rubber wellies something we want to wear again thanks to the lug sole and playfully curated range of colors.
UO Brody Boot ($89)
Contrast rubber soles give the formerly chunky combat boot a sportier, more approachable aesthetic.
Public Desire Off White Chelsea Ankle Boots ($60)
An added bonus of rain boot-inspired soles is the unexpected pop of color they can add to your fall fit.
Statement Chains
Steve Madden Amulet Chelsea Boot ($130)
Adding a chunky chain to your already-chunky Chelsea is like wearing two accessories in one for a fall night out.
Vince Camuto Popinta Chain-Detail Combat Boot ($179)
In lieu of laces, these cool combat boots sport rebellious chain details to toughen up your floral fall dresses.
Nine West Talles Lug Sole Booties ($129)
A little bit preppy and a little bit edgy, these booties perfectly demonstrate the versatile nature of the chained-up trend.
Wide Riders
Sam Edelman Larina Tall Boot ($250)
Just like our denim, knee-high boots are loosening up in preference of straight and wide-calf styles. You'll be surprised at how well these pair with summer's mini dresses for a transitional fit.
Jeffrey Campbell Tanked Boot ($240)
Up the ante of your entire fall wardrobe with a heavy-duty pair of knee-high lug sole boots.
Mango Leather Boots ($140)
It doesn't get cooler than this mid-shaft style this season. A lighter leather will compliment all your fall knitwear.
If you're looking for more fall boot inspiration, subscribe to our email newsletter for the latest fashion content from B+C.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lauren is a marketing professional, writer, and the founder of The Eye & The Edit, a weekly style and shopping newsletter. She recently found a home in New York City, where she enjoys endless people-watching and outfit inspiration. There, she can usually be found shopping in Soho, digging through vintage stores in Brooklyn, or trying a new coffee shop or natural wine bar.