16 Stunning Floral Dresses For All Your Summer Weddings & Beyond
Wedding season is back, and busier than ever. If you're feeling like you spend every other summer weekend in attendance, only to spend the few weekends in between recovering—and shopping—for your next event, you're certainly not alone. While it's wonderful to watch our loved ones wed, we all know how quickly the celebrations can add up, and we're here to remind you there's absolutely no shame in repeating a wedding guest dress a few times—or all season long! In fact, you'll find floral dresses can go a long way, as their multi-colored prints allow them to be styled with different accessories for a new look each time (of course, it's best to avoid florals with distinctly white backgrounds or largely white prints). If you're juggling several different wedding themes in one season, say beach unions and backyard weddings or destination celebrations and traditional ceremonies, invest in one floral print that can adapt across locales, or scoop up a few extra-affordable picks and assign one to each setting. Ahead, our favorites to help you get through the wedding season and all your formal festivities this summer.
Bellevue The Label Citrus Dress ($142)
Arguably the most versatile floral print on this list, the sweet colors are vaguely traditional yet tropical; the halter neckline is trendy yet modest; and the fitted yet relaxed cut makes it easy to pull off the mini length.
Mango Printed Cotton Dress ($120)
If you'll have the, ahem, pleasure of attending a resort wedding this summer, dress the part in a gorgeous, relaxed maxi dress (that unlike your stay, won't break the bank!).
H&M Cotton Dress ($25)
For your garden party weddings, this sweet sundress will certainly do.
A New Day Ruffle Dress ($28)
There's no need to splurge on a beach-ready wedding guest dress with options this cute (and don't worry, it's an off-white floral).
Lost + Wander Sunkissed Aloha Dress ($108)
Another beachy option that can be just as easily dressed up with nude block heels and gold jewelry, as it can be worn on an off weekend to the actual beach with a bikini underneath.
Aqua Printed Halter Maxi Dress ($118)
Aqua has a variety of semi-formal dresses and accessories—like this stunning number, perfect for a dressier beach wedding.
English Factory Floral Maxi Dress ($110)
Ruffle trim, floor length cuts, and a dainty pattern make for a beautiful option for a countryside or backyard wedding.
Nasty Gal Floral Cut Out Dress ($26)
This subtle circle cut out turns a simple print into a modern frock that's still appropriate for a wedding ceremony. Pair with modern pearl jewelry for another fashion-forward twist.
Saylor Cindy Lou Dress ($264)
Normalize wearing bold color again and again! This draped mini dress is both elegant and fun, and just as wearable on a romantic beach front as a glamorous hotel venue.
Significant Other Paloma Dress ($288)
A romantic cut turns a cotton dress into the ideal summer wedding guest dress. Dainty details make this one look as beautiful as it feels to wear.
Who What Wear Puff Sleeve Shirtdress ($35)
Shirt dresses can certainly work for weddings, especially in intricate floral print like this. Just add accessories and an up-do.
Hansen & Gretal Cindy Dress ($249)
Don't feel like you need to limit the "wedding" section of your closet to country florals and aloha prints. A retro-inspired floral can be just as easily dressed up, and brings a sunny spirit to your next event.
Vici Collection Floral Chiffon Dress ($92)
The more colors to the print, the more options you'll have to style a dress on repeat.
O.p.t Kiley Dress ($64)
You can rarely go wrong with a simple floral slip dress at any summer wedding (or spring, or fall for the matter).
Rolla's Shelley Slip Dress ($129)
If you usually shy away from bold color, know that a floral pattern can soften up the look—this raspberry red dress will be easier to pull off with confidence than you think.
Eliza J Floral Halter Dress ($168)
Now this is how you dress up for a wedding. The bright, bold colors should keep you safe from committing any wedding-day offenses, but if you're concerned, you'll find plenty of traditional wedding-guest gowns from Eliza J.
Featured image via Hannah Olinger/Unsplash
