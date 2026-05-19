'Off-Campus' Season 2 Predictions: From Allie & Dean Drama to Brand New Characters

I binge watched all of Off-Campus (and you can read all my hottest takes here). I loved the show so much, so you can believe me when I say I'm anxiously awaiting season 2. Even though we haven't gotten official confirmation on who will be the next star couple after Hannah (Ella Bright) and Garrett (Belmont Cameli), we do know two things: India Fowler just nabbed the role of Grace Ivers and everyone wants to see Allie (Mika Abdalla) and Dean (Stephen Kalyn) get together. Here's what could happen next year.

Here's exactly what I think is going to happen in season 2 of Off-Campus.

'Off-Campus' season 2 could feature more Allie and Dean. First things first, I think the Dean x Hunter x Allie love triangle will be very predominant. It was one of the most tense parts of the whole season! As we've seen from this past season, the episodes feature a lot of stories from other characters. So even if they're not the main storyline, I think we're going to see a lot of those three and that's what we'll focus on with side characters. I can't complain because I think Allie and Dean have the best chemistry out of the whole cast, so I'll take as much of a slow burn as they can give us.

And we know we'll see Grace and Logan's story. Obviously we're going to be getting a lot of Grace and Logan (Antonio Cipriano) as we see their story come to life. I know that so much has changed from the books, so I can't really predict where that's going, but I am sure we're going to see a lot of Hannah and Garrett quite happy as well. Maybe season 2 will give us the beginning of Logan's book The Mistake, since there's a little bit of a time jump? Or maybe the season will actually include the time jump. Only time will tell.

'Off-Campus' season 2 could introduce brand new characters. I do think we could potentially see a lot of new characters being introduced. We obviously got to see Hunter Davenport at the end of this season, and I think he's definitely here to stay. I think there's going to be a lot more drama there, but we could also see some other characters introduced since they have to map out the story in a different way than the books do. We still need to meet Sabrina, after all!