Your March Horoscope is here...

Brit + Co Logo

These styles don’t make much of a splash anymore.

7 "Old Fashioned" Swimwear Trends That Were Once Popular (But Not Practical)

Old Fashioned Swimwear Trends
Andie
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserMar 11, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Swimwear trends come and go, but there are some from the past that truly live in our minds rent-free. There are several styles that we’re honestly glad to see gone from the beach, whether it’s due to unflattering fits or impractical fabrics. We’re definitely guilty of wearing a few of these 7 “old fashioned" swimwear trends back in the day, but nothing compares to the designs we can shop today.

These are 7 bygone swimwear trends that have faded into fashion history – take a look at the styles you rarely see anymore!

1. Crochet Bikinis

It's Now Cool The Crochet Bikini Bottoms

Free People

It's Now Cool The Crochet Bikini Bottoms

Crochet bikinis were an undeniable hit in the 1970s and had a brief revival in the 2010s, but they’ve largely flopped in modern times because they’re not super practical.

Seamoly Crochet Swimsuit

Amazon

Seamoly Crochet Swimsuit

The crochet material tends to absorb more water than your typical swim-ready fabric, so it becomes heavy and saggy – not flattering. Plus, crochet swimmies can take a long time to dry and lose their shape quickly.

2. Belted Swimsuits

Beach Riot Sydney Belted One-Piece Swimsuit

Anthropologie

Beach Riot Sydney Belted One-Piece Swimsuit

Once a super stylish choice in the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s, belted swimsuits (especially one-piece swimsuits) were highly favored for their hourglass-enhancing look.

Vitamin A Luxe Link Belted One Piece

Vitamin A

Vitamin A Luxe Link Belted One Piece

These days, they’ve become less common because the extra material can feel restrictive and impractical for swimming. The belt can easily dig into the skin, plus, modern designs can achieve similar figure-flattering effects with shaping silhouettes.

3. Swim Skirts

Old Navy High-Waisted Matte Swim Skirt

Old Navy

Old Navy High-Waisted Matte Swim Skirt

Swim skirts were beloved for their added modesty to any swim getup. Now, swimwear trends have moved toward sleeker, more streamlined suits!

J.Crew Swim Skirt

J.Crew

J.Crew Swim Skirt

While some people still prefer swim skirts for extra coverage, many find them impractical because they add extra bulk. Showing more skin seems to be in!

4. Metallic Fabrics

Andie The Lipari One Piece

Andie

Andie The Lipari One Piece

Shiny and eye-catching metallic swimsuits were especially popular in the 80s and early 2000s, but they’ve faded out of popularity due to some… wearability issues.

La Blanca Earth Lace-Up Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit

Nordstrom

La Blanca Earth Lace-Up Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit

The metallic fabrics these suits are made of tend to be less stretchy, degrade faster with sun and chlorine exposure, and can look less flattering when wet. Not great!

Becca Liquid Metal Triangle Bikini Top

Macy's

Becca Liquid Metal Triangle Bikini Top

Today, swimwear leans toward matte and textured fabrics that are way more durable and comfortable.

5. Tankinis

Shade & Shore Bandeau Tankini Top

Target

Shade & Shore Bandeau Tankini Top

We honestly wish tankinis were still around with the cult following they had in the late ‘90s and early 2000s.

Boden Porto Tankini Top

Boden

Boden Porto Tankini Top

Offering more coverage than a bikini but still being more versatile than a one-piece, tankinis have sadly been replaced by more modern designs like high-waisted bikinis and sleek one-pieces. Plus, tankinis can sometimes bunch up awkwardly or feel less secure when you’re swimming.

6. Zebra Print

Wild Fable Textured Medium Coverage Triangle Bikini Top

Target

Wild Fable Textured Medium Coverage Triangle Bikini Top

Animal prints were everywhere on swimwear in the early 2000s. While leopard print has made quite the comeback, zebra print isn’t as hot since it tends to look overly bold and outdated.

Sunkissed Le Triangle String Bikini Top

Urban Outfitters

Sunkissed Le Triangle String Bikini Top

Most modern swimwear patterns now favor softer, abstract prints or straight-up solid colors for a more sophisticated look.

Abercrombie & Fitch Halter String Triangle Bikini Top

Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Halter String Triangle Bikini Top

That isn’t to say you can’t wear zebra print swimsuits these days – if bold is your vibe, go for it!

7. Velvet Swimsuits

Triangl Maia Vyne Swimsuit

Triangl

Triangl Maia Vyne Swimsuit

Velvet swimsuits had a brief moment in the limelight during the ‘90s and 2000s, but they were never truly practical. The fabric, while luxurious on land, is quite terrible to wear when wet – it absorbs water, takes forever to dry, and can feel heavy and clingy.

Cupshe One Shoulder Velvet Jacquard One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Cupshe One Shoulder Velvet Jacquard One Piece Swimsuit

Most people now prefer performance-ready swim fabrics that dry quickly and offer great stretch and comfort.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more forgotten fashion trends!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

fashionswimwearswimsuitsfashion trendseditecomstyle

The Latest

olivia culpo and christian mccaffrey baby news
Celebrity Couples

Olivia Culpo & Christian McCaffrey Just Made The Sweetest Pregnancy Announcement!

rachel zegler's live action snow white costume
Entertainment

The Most Confusing Detail Of Rachel Zegler's "Awkward" 'Snow White' Costume, Explained

Angel Numbers
Astrology

Every Angel Number Has Its Own "Powerful" Meaning — Here's What To Know

acotar book 6 is coming
Books

Romantasy Lovers, ACOTAR Book 6 Is Officially Coming!

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

Yap City

Yap City

Want the inside scoop on what’s really trending? Join insider hosts Chloe Williams and Kayla Walden each week as they dissect their latest TV & movie obsessions, must-read books, and OMG moments you won’t believe. Visit