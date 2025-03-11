7 "Old Fashioned" Swimwear Trends That Were Once Popular (But Not Practical)

Swimwear trends come and go, but there are some from the past that truly live in our minds rent-free. There are several styles that we’re honestly glad to see gone from the beach, whether it’s due to unflattering fits or impractical fabrics. We’re definitely guilty of wearing a few of these 7 “old fashioned" swimwear trends back in the day, but nothing compares to the designs we can shop today.

These are 7 bygone swimwear trends that have faded into fashion history – take a look at the styles you rarely see anymore!

1. Crochet Bikinis Free People It's Now Cool The Crochet Bikini Bottoms

Crochet bikinis were an undeniable hit in the 1970s and had a brief revival in the 2010s, but they’ve largely flopped in modern times because they’re not super practical.

Amazon Seamoly Crochet Swimsuit

The crochet material tends to absorb more water than your typical swim-ready fabric, so it becomes heavy and saggy – not flattering. Plus, crochet swimmies can take a long time to dry and lose their shape quickly.

2. Belted Swimsuits Anthropologie Beach Riot Sydney Belted One-Piece Swimsuit

Once a super stylish choice in the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s, belted swimsuits (especially one-piece swimsuits) were highly favored for their hourglass-enhancing look.

Vitamin A Vitamin A Luxe Link Belted One Piece

These days, they’ve become less common because the extra material can feel restrictive and impractical for swimming. The belt can easily dig into the skin, plus, modern designs can achieve similar figure-flattering effects with shaping silhouettes.

3. Swim Skirts Old Navy Old Navy High-Waisted Matte Swim Skirt

Swim skirts were beloved for their added modesty to any swim getup. Now, swimwear trends have moved toward sleeker, more streamlined suits!

J.Crew J.Crew Swim Skirt

While some people still prefer swim skirts for extra coverage, many find them impractical because they add extra bulk. Showing more skin seems to be in!

4. Metallic Fabrics Andie Andie The Lipari One Piece

Shiny and eye-catching metallic swimsuits were especially popular in the 80s and early 2000s, but they’ve faded out of popularity due to some… wearability issues.

Nordstrom La Blanca Earth Lace-Up Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit

The metallic fabrics these suits are made of tend to be less stretchy, degrade faster with sun and chlorine exposure, and can look less flattering when wet. Not great!

Macy's Becca Liquid Metal Triangle Bikini Top

Today, swimwear leans toward matte and textured fabrics that are way more durable and comfortable.

5. Tankinis Target Shade & Shore Bandeau Tankini Top

We honestly wish tankinis were still around with the cult following they had in the late ‘90s and early 2000s.

Boden Boden Porto Tankini Top

Offering more coverage than a bikini but still being more versatile than a one-piece, tankinis have sadly been replaced by more modern designs like high-waisted bikinis and sleek one-pieces. Plus, tankinis can sometimes bunch up awkwardly or feel less secure when you’re swimming.

6. Zebra Print Target Wild Fable Textured Medium Coverage Triangle Bikini Top

Animal prints were everywhere on swimwear in the early 2000s. While leopard print has made quite the comeback, zebra print isn’t as hot since it tends to look overly bold and outdated.

Urban Outfitters Sunkissed Le Triangle String Bikini Top

Most modern swimwear patterns now favor softer, abstract prints or straight-up solid colors for a more sophisticated look.

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Halter String Triangle Bikini Top

That isn’t to say you can’t wear zebra print swimsuits these days – if bold is your vibe, go for it!

7. Velvet Swimsuits Triangl Triangl Maia Vyne Swimsuit

Velvet swimsuits had a brief moment in the limelight during the ‘90s and 2000s, but they were never truly practical. The fabric, while luxurious on land, is quite terrible to wear when wet – it absorbs water, takes forever to dry, and can feel heavy and clingy.

Amazon Cupshe One Shoulder Velvet Jacquard One Piece Swimsuit

Most people now prefer performance-ready swim fabrics that dry quickly and offer great stretch and comfort.

