These styles don’t make much of a splash anymore.
7 "Old Fashioned" Swimwear Trends That Were Once Popular (But Not Practical)
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Swimwear trends come and go, but there are some from the past that truly live in our minds rent-free. There are several styles that we’re honestly glad to see gone from the beach, whether it’s due to unflattering fits or impractical fabrics. We’re definitely guilty of wearing a few of these 7 “old fashioned" swimwear trends back in the day, but nothing compares to the designs we can shop today.
These are 7 bygone swimwear trends that have faded into fashion history – take a look at the styles you rarely see anymore!
1. Crochet Bikinis
Free People
It's Now Cool The Crochet Bikini Bottoms
Crochet bikinis were an undeniable hit in the 1970s and had a brief revival in the 2010s, but they’ve largely flopped in modern times because they’re not super practical.
Amazon
Seamoly Crochet Swimsuit
The crochet material tends to absorb more water than your typical swim-ready fabric, so it becomes heavy and saggy – not flattering. Plus, crochet swimmies can take a long time to dry and lose their shape quickly.
2. Belted Swimsuits
Anthropologie
Beach Riot Sydney Belted One-Piece Swimsuit
Once a super stylish choice in the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s, belted swimsuits (especially one-piece swimsuits) were highly favored for their hourglass-enhancing look.
Vitamin A
Vitamin A Luxe Link Belted One Piece
These days, they’ve become less common because the extra material can feel restrictive and impractical for swimming. The belt can easily dig into the skin, plus, modern designs can achieve similar figure-flattering effects with shaping silhouettes.
3. Swim Skirts
Old Navy
Old Navy High-Waisted Matte Swim Skirt
Swim skirts were beloved for their added modesty to any swim getup. Now, swimwear trends have moved toward sleeker, more streamlined suits!
J.Crew
J.Crew Swim Skirt
While some people still prefer swim skirts for extra coverage, many find them impractical because they add extra bulk. Showing more skin seems to be in!
4. Metallic Fabrics
Andie
Andie The Lipari One Piece
Shiny and eye-catching metallic swimsuits were especially popular in the 80s and early 2000s, but they’ve faded out of popularity due to some… wearability issues.
Nordstrom
La Blanca Earth Lace-Up Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit
The metallic fabrics these suits are made of tend to be less stretchy, degrade faster with sun and chlorine exposure, and can look less flattering when wet. Not great!
Macy's
Becca Liquid Metal Triangle Bikini Top
Today, swimwear leans toward matte and textured fabrics that are way more durable and comfortable.
5. Tankinis
Target
Shade & Shore Bandeau Tankini Top
We honestly wish tankinis were still around with the cult following they had in the late ‘90s and early 2000s.
Boden
Boden Porto Tankini Top
Offering more coverage than a bikini but still being more versatile than a one-piece, tankinis have sadly been replaced by more modern designs like high-waisted bikinis and sleek one-pieces. Plus, tankinis can sometimes bunch up awkwardly or feel less secure when you’re swimming.
6. Zebra Print
Target
Wild Fable Textured Medium Coverage Triangle Bikini Top
Animal prints were everywhere on swimwear in the early 2000s. While leopard print has made quite the comeback, zebra print isn’t as hot since it tends to look overly bold and outdated.
Urban Outfitters
Sunkissed Le Triangle String Bikini Top
Most modern swimwear patterns now favor softer, abstract prints or straight-up solid colors for a more sophisticated look.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Halter String Triangle Bikini Top
That isn’t to say you can’t wear zebra print swimsuits these days – if bold is your vibe, go for it!
7. Velvet Swimsuits
Triangl
Triangl Maia Vyne Swimsuit
Velvet swimsuits had a brief moment in the limelight during the ‘90s and 2000s, but they were never truly practical. The fabric, while luxurious on land, is quite terrible to wear when wet – it absorbs water, takes forever to dry, and can feel heavy and clingy.
Amazon
Cupshe One Shoulder Velvet Jacquard One Piece Swimsuit
Most people now prefer performance-ready swim fabrics that dry quickly and offer great stretch and comfort.
Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more forgotten fashion trends!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.