Old Navy ’s latest fashion foray features none other than your favorite characters in an adorable collaboration with Disney ! That’s right – Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Pluto, and Donald Duck grace the retailer’s first co-created collection in the most stylish way.

The Old Navy x Disney collab also centers around an Americana theme that’s downright perfect for Memorial Day weekend and beyond – well into Fourth of July ! Aside from summer wardrobe staples like graphic tees and denim shorts , the collaborative effort is chockfull of accessories like tote bags, hats, and enamel pins. You can even shop styles for the whole family since it includes sizes for babies, kids, and men.

These Old Navy x Disney pieces are all stunning choices to wear to the parks this summer. Even if you’re not setting off to Disney World , you can still rock your love for the iconic brand, infusing your everyday looks with Disney whimsy. The best part? Styles start at just $9.

Shop our 10 favorite pieces from the Old Navy x Disney collaboration below!

Old Navy Old Navy x Disney High-Waisted OG Jean Cut-Off Shorts These flattering denim shorts are dotted with Disney-licensed graphics around the hip, thigh, and back pocket for festive flair. We'd pull a classic outfit by wearing them with a stark white t-shirt!

Old Navy Old Navy x Disney Minnie Mouse Cropped T-Shirt This is where the classic details come out – this cropped tee boasts both red and white stripes with blue accents to really channel the Americana vibe of the collaboration. All the while, it's undeniably Disney, thanks to the cutesy Minnie decal at the chest!

Old Navy Old Navy x Disney Mini Tote Bag This $20 mini tote bag is too cute! Aside from carrying your Disney park essentials, it'd be ideal for toting food and drink to summertime picnics and dinner parties. Unlike similar bag designs, this one actually closes at the top with a snap button to keep your belongings secure. We'll definitely be adding this one to our cart.

Old Navy Old Navy x Disney Mickey Mouse Graphic Sweater For those cooler summer nights, this crewneck Mickey sweater will keep you swarmed in comfort. It's made of 100% cotton, offering a sturdy construction to last across countless outfits and occasions.

Old Navy Old Navy x Disney Mickey Mouse Flag Bucket Hat Old Navy's American flag styles have been a staple in their wheelhouse for over 30 years – they're instantly recognizable and fashionable! This time around, they decked out a denim bucket hat with the motif alongside an adorable stitched Mickey Mouse for the Disney collab. From the beach to the city streets, this pick's super easy to pair since it's truly timeless.

Old Navy Old Navy x Disney Neck Scarf This spirited neck scarf doubles as a bandana, making it one of the more versatile accessories in the Old Navy x Disney collection. It boasts your typical paisley pattern alongside the classic Disney crew without being too over-the-top. You could also tie it to your purse or backpack strap to rock your fandom!

Old Navy Old Navy x Disney Enamel Pin Set Disney pins have become a very hot commodity over the years as fans tend to collect and trade tons of designs. Old Navy's latest drop includes four different variety packs that you can tack onto the other garments in the collection, bags, hats or lanyards – the choice is all yours!

Old Navy Old Navy x Disney Mickey Mouse Graphic Kids T-Shirt The kids' styles in the collab are so cute! First up, this hot dog graphic tee. It's definitely channeling summer – AKA the season of backyard grilling hangs and hot dogs.

Old Navy Old Navy x Disney Baggy Jean Girls Shortalls These denim shortalls for girls remind us so much of vintage denim styles since they have a classic medium wash and adorable embroidered Disney accents. They make quite an easy one-and-done outfit for your kiddo paired with a tee or tank underneath!

Old Navy Old Navy x Disney Mickey Mouse Logo-Graphic Flag Kids Hoodie Finally, this kids-size hoodie comes with the Disney icon, Mickey, designed alongside some bold stars for a Memorial Day or Fourth of July-esque vibe. The soft fleece material will absolutely keep your little one cozy on chillier summer evenings!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.