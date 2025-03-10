8 “Old School” Desserts We’re Surprised To Still See In 2025

Some desserts are timeless classics (looking at you, cookies and brownies ), while others have truly faded into nostalgia territory. From over-the-top gelatin molds to fruity treats that peaked decades ago, certain sweets just don’t have the same appeal they once did.

If you’ve ever wondered which desserts are clinging to the past (and which ones you should definitely reconsider making in today's age), it’s time to take a deliciously nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Scroll on for 8 "old school" desserts that have lost their sweet charm.

مآمثلي آحد / PEXELS 1. Baked Alaska This extravagant dessert featuring ice cream encased in cake and meringue was once a total showstopper at fine dining establishments. However, its complexity along with the rise of simpler, more modern frozen desserts has led it to fade from the dessert zeitgeist. It’s also quite tricky to prepare at home yourself, requiring careful timing and a quick broil – all without melting the ice cream inside.

Spend With Pennies 2. Ambrosia Ambrosia was a true staple of mid-century American potlucks. It's essentially a fruit salad mixed with canned mandarin oranges, pineapples, marshmallows, and coconut, often held together with whipped cream or (shudders) mayonnaise. It has fallen out of favor due to its heavy reliance on processed ingredients and a shift toward fresher, less-sugary desserts.

Betty Crocker 3. Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Oh, so retro! This buttery cake prepped with caramelized pineapple rings and maraschino cherries on top was wildly popular in the 1950s and '60s, but isn't too hot anymore since most dessert recipes these days tend to rely on less-processed, canned ingredients. At least it looks cool!

Allrecipes 4. Jell-O Salad As another mid-century favorite, Jell-O salad combined flavored gelatin with a mix of fruits, marshmallows, and sometimes even vegetables like shredded carrots or olives (what the?!). Once an undeniable go-to for dinner parties and church potlucks, it’s now really seen as an oddity due to its artificial flavors, wobbly texture, and unconventional ingredient pairings.

Billie Lentz / Dupe 5. Chess Pie Chess Pie is a simple (and very sweet) Southern dessert made from eggs, sugar, butter, and vinegar or lemon juice. It also boasts a rich, custard-like filling! While it still has a niche following, it has been overshadowed by trendier, more visually appealing pies like salted caramel or chocolate silk.

Felicity Tai / PEXELS 6. Fruit Cake There was once a time where you couldn't go wrong with fruit cake. This holiday staple, oftentimes packed with candied fruits and nuts, has earned a reputation for being overly-dense and cloyingly sweet. It's also commonly mocked for its long shelf life and dry texture, making it more of a novelty than an actual dessert.

Allrecipes 7. Watergate Salad A wacky creation of the 1970s, this pastel-green dessert featured pistachio pudding mix, Cool Whip, crushed pineapple, marshmallows, and nuts. Though it was once pretty trendy for the times, its artificial flavors and processed ingredients make it feel super outdated in today’s era of more natural, whole-food desserts.

Markus Spiske / PEXELS 8. Rice Pudding You don’t see this one too much anymore. While rice pudding was once pretty common, it has become eclipsed by trendier desserts like crème brûlée or mousse. Its soft, slightly mushy texture and simple ingredients may feel too plain for modern dessert lovers seeking more complex flavors and textures.

