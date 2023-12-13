These No-Bake Hot Chocolate Cookies Are A Merry Last-Minute Party Snack
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Holiday baking is a full time job. Trust me, I know – I've baked five whole batches of cookies over the past three days in order to have some handmade gifts for friends squared away before things get really crazy. 🥵 In the vein of taking the lazy girl route and not breaking a sweat for holiday desserts this year, Anouck Gotlib, founder of Belgian Boys, has come to save the day with her Micro Hot Chocolate Cookies. This no-bake sweet treat uses Belgian Boys Stroopwafels as a base for tiny marshmallow mugs that are easy to make, but even easier to pop in your mouth throughout the festivities.
"I love the idea of holiday baking with my kids, but it always ends up being so messy and a big fail. This recipe is effortless," Gotlib says. "It’s a no-bake, easy mom-hack – just a cookie cutter and decoration. It’s a fun activity to do with kids or a group of friends that will definitely impress."
Let's get into the recipe!
Ingredients For Micro Hot Chocolate Cookies
- Belgian Boys Stroopwafels
- White icing
- Chocolate icing
- Confetti sprinkles
- Large marshmallows
- Mini marshmallows
- Mini candy canes
How To Make Micro Hot Chocolate Cookies
- To assemble, start off with the Belgian Boys Stroopwafels, using a small, circular cookie cutter to cut out a smaller circle from the stroopwafels.
- Place some confetti sprinkles around the edge of the stroopwafels, using dots of white icing to stick them on.
- Next, secure a marshmallow to the center of the stroopwafels with small dabs of icing.
- Spread a thin layer of chocolate icing on top of the marshmallows to create the "hot chocolate,” topping it with a couple of mini marshmallow bits.
- Create the handle of your marshmallow mug by breaking the curved top off of a mini candy cane and attaching it to the side with white frosting.
- Decorate your mug and saucer with more sprinkles, and voila!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.Images via Belgian Boys.
