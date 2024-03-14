Bookmark These Over-The-Top Brownie Recipes For When The Chocolate Cravings Hit
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Chocolate. It’s a beautiful, magical, valuable thing. And if you love it just as much as we do, you’ll need some great brownie recipes up your sleeve to make when the sugar cravings kick in. Sure, chocolate chip cookies and chocolate cakes are cool and all, but brownies just hit the spot like no other. Feeling… feelings? There’s a brownie for that – and we’re here to serve it to you. Ahead, 24 mind-blowing brownie recipes for everyone to enjoy!
Guinness S’mores Brownies
All the things you love, together at last. Guinness gets tossed into this brownie recipe with a s'mores twist for a delightfully decadent treat. (via Brit + Co)
Vegan Peppermint Brownies
This brownie recipe would be immaculate for the holiday season, but chocolate and peppermint taste amazing together year-round. Do what you will with that information. (via Brit + Co)
Nutella Brownies
Nutella gives these fancy brownies an addictive nutty finish, perfect for pairing with a cold glass of milk or even some coffee! (via Brit + Co)
Vegan Red Velvet Brownies
When red velvet flavors meet your classic brownie recipes, something magical happens. The result is obviously these stunning vegan brownies with a smattering of homemade icing! (via Brit + Co)
Slutty Brownies
There's nothing risqué about this brownie recipe... other than the fact that it's made with Oreos, cookie dough, and dulce de leche. Um, did someone say sugar rush?! (via Brit + Co)
Brownie Cake Pops
These portable brownie pops allow you to take your cravings on-the-go. Plus, you can customize 'em pretty easily with the sprinkles of your choice! (via Brit + Co)
Buttered Popcorn Crunch Brownies
Get chompin’ on these salty-sweet fancy brownies for your next movie night! The entire watch party will be pleased with how ooey-gooey they are. (via How Sweet Eats)
Mocha Brownies with Espresso Glaze
We're drooling already. Coffee and chocolate are already two of our favorite things, so when they combine, it's pure magic. (via The Original Dish)
Chewy Chocolate Drenched Peanut Butter Cornflake Crunch Fudge Brownies
Say that five times fast! This brownie recipe is perfect for bringing to a work potluck or bake sale, so you can watch as they disappear in the blink of an eye. Yum! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Red Velvet Chocolate Swirled Brownies
These over-the-top brownies earn a 10/10 for presentation. Just look at those swirls! (via Averie Cooks)
Praline Brownies
This brownie recipe is gonna satisfy every sweet tooth with two rich, distinct layers of chocolatey brownie and creamy praline topping. (via Cookies and Cups)
Chocolate Chip Cookie Brownies
Brookies are the best dessert mashup around, since you get the best of both worlds in just one bite. Craving a little nibble of each? Look no further than these fancy brownies. (via Completely Delicious)
Rich Dark Chocolate Brownies with Flaky Sea Salt
A little sprinkling of flaky sea salt never did any harm! When paired with dark chocolate, the salt creates a wonderful flavor combo you'll come back for time and time again. (via No Eggs or Ham)
Ube Brownies
Ube (purple yam) shines so bright in this brownie recipe. It lends a sweet, almost-earthy flavor that works ridiculously well with the chocolate. (via Takes Two Eggs)
Irish Cream Cheesecake Brownies
Everybody is Irish on St. Brownie’s Day – especially if these cheesecake brownies are being served alongside some green cocktails! (via Chez Catey Lou)
Fudgy Flourless Brownies
The fact that you can pull of a flawless brownie recipe like this without any flour is astounding to us. We want a bite, stat! (via My Whole Food Life)
Vegan Biscoff Brownies
The sweet, spiced nature of Biscoff cookies just makes so much sense to mix into some over-the-top brownies. In this cake, you'll use Biscoff cookie butter to enrich the batter with the flavor! (via Earthly Provisions)
Hazelnut Tahini Brownies
Bye. We've died and gone to heaven after seeing these rich tahini brownies! (via Crowded Kitchen)
Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Brownies
These fancy brownies are a tasty callback to classic chocolate-covered strawberries, and we need a batch to feast on as soon as humanly possible. (via Give Recipe)
Double Espresso Chocolate Brownies
Wake up to the smell of freshly-baked espresso brownies! We wouldn't want our daily dose of caffeine any other way, TBH. (via Louise’s Spis)
Salted Caramel Pretzel Topped Fudgy Brownies
The crunchy miniature pretzels that sit atop these devilishly fudgy brownies balance out each bite in terms of flavor and texture, and it's a beautiful, beautiful thing. (via Averie Cooks)
Chocolate Coconut Brownies
It's like if Almond Joy turned into a decadent brownie recipe. (via Averie Cooks)
Peppermint Pattie Brownies
Alternatively, this brownie recipe is like if York peppermint patties transformed into a crazy-yummy baked good. (via How Sweet Eats)
Rocky Road Brownies
More candy for my brownies, please! These rocky road brownies boast a fantastic layer of mini marshmallows for sugary effect. (via The Kitchen Paper)
Rich and fudgy? Or soft and cakey? Tell us how you like your brownie recipes in the comments!
This post has been updated with additional reporting by Meredith Holser.
