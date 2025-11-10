Olivia Holt's New Netflix Comedy 'Jingle Bell Heist' Is Your New Holiday Obsession

Maybe it's just me, but Netflix Christmas movies are taking the cake when it comes to my new holiday favorites! From Hot Frosty to Our Little Secret, I've loved every new cheesy Christmas movie they've served up — and now they're adding Olivia Holt to the mix with Jingle Bell Heist. Here’s everything about the festive Netflix flick we know so far.

Scroll to find out everything you need to know about Jingle Bell Heist on Netflix!

What is 'Jingle Bell Heist' about? Netflix The highly anticipated Jingle Bell Heist follows two working-class friends, Sophia and Nick, who are sick and tired of the mistreatment they experience at work. For little to no money, they have no choice but to sell their dignity on a daily basis. It’s exhausting. The two are extremely fed up, to the point where they plan an intricate heist on Christmas Eve to steal 500,000 pounds from a wealthy department store owner named Sterling, money that he won’t even miss. While Sophia and Nick don’t seem like the robbing types, their desperation for better lives pushes them to the point of no return, but can they manage to pull it off successfully without getting caught? What happens when feelings get caught up in the mix?

Is there a trailer for 'Jingle Bell Heist' yet? Yes! A brilliant new trailer for the film has just been released on the Netflix YouTube channel. Fans can watch it here .

When does 'Jingle Bell Heist' come out? Netflix Fans can stream the exciting new film on November 26th. I’m already on the edge of my seat!

Where can I watch 'Jingle Bell Heist'? Jingle Bell Heist is available only on Netflix.

What are people saying about 'Jingle Bell Heist' so far? Netflix Fans are really looking forward to Jingle Bell Heist due to its unique plotline and brilliant cast. They expressed their excitement for the film in YouTube's comment section. “Finally, a Netflix holiday film that doesn’t look like a damn Hallmark film,” one fan commented. “Netflix is doing their thing this holiday season. Loving all the movie trailer releases so far,” said another. I, for one, am pumped for a holiday film free from the typical rom-com tropes, where you know exactly how it’ll end five minutes in. What are your thoughts on Jingle Bell Heist? Let us know in the comments section below.

