25 Most-Anticipated New Movies You Don't Want To Miss In 2025
2025 is full of new TV shows, new music, and brand new movies that are already iconic and memorable. From the return of engaging and interesting superhero movies to creative rom-coms and crazy action thrillers, these are the movies you won't want to miss this year. And the best part is that some of these January movies are already out!
Here are the 25 most-anticipated movies of 2025.
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl — On Netflix Now
Netflix
Wallace and Gromit are finally back! This new movie sees Wallace invent a "smart" gnome...and its slow takeover. When Gromit realizes the gnome is becoming too smart, he has to battle some seriously sinister forces to save the day.
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is on Netflix and stars Ben Whitehead, Peter Kay, Lauren Patel, Reece Shearsmith, Diane Morgan, Adjoa Andoh, Muzz Khan, and Lenny Henry.
Better Man — In Theaters Now
Paramount Pictures
This isn't your average biopic. The movie tells the story of British popstar Robbie Williams and the highs and lows of fame with his boyband Take That...presenting Robbie as a monkey.
Better Man is in theaters and stars Robbie Williams, Jonno Davies, Steve Pemberton, Damon Herriman, Raechelle Banno, Alison Steadman, Kate Mulvaney, Frazer Hadfield, Tom Budge, and Anthony Hayes.
The Last Showgirl — In Theaters Now
Roadside Attractions
When showgirl Shelly's show closes suddenly after 30 years, she has to figure out what her future — and her present — looks like. Not only does it feature an insanely talented cast, but it also has new music from Miley Cyrus!
The Last Showgirl is in theaters and stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Dave Bautista, Brenda Song, Kiernan Shipka, and Billie Lourd.
Wolf Man — In Theaters January 17, 2025
Nicola Dove/Universal Pictures
We might be getting closer to Valentine's Day, but it's always scary movie season. When a mysterious animal attacks Blake, Charlotte, and their daughter Ginger, they take refuge in a farmhouse. But the animal left its mark — and it doesn't take long for the family to realize they're in a whole new kind of danger.
Wolf Man is in theaters and stars Christopher Abbott, Julia Garner and Sam Jaeger, Matilda Firth, Benedict Hardie, Ben Prendergast, Zac Chandler, Beatriz Romilly, and Milo Cawthorne.
One of Them Days — In Theaters January 24, 2025
Sony Pictures
This new 2025 movie is the BFF comedy you've been waiting for! Dreux and Alyssa learn Alyssa's BF has spent all their rent money and have to do everything they can to keep their landlord from evicting them. TLDR; I hope this BF becomes an ex by the end of the film.
One of Them Days premieres January 24 and stars Keke Palmer, SZA, Maude Apatow, and Janelle James.
Flight Risk — In Theaters January 24, 2025
Lionsgate
A U.S. Marshall has been tasked with bringing a witness to court, but their flight takes a turn for the dangerous when she realizes their pilot is a hitman with a single target: her charge. This is Michelle Dockery and Mark Wahlberg like you've never seen them.
Flight Risk premieres January 24 and stars Michelle Dockery, Mark Wahlberg, and Topher Grace.
Inheritance — In Theaters January 24, 2025
IFC Films
Maya finds herself in the middle of an international conspiracy after she learns her father used to be a spy. With danger at every time and enough questions to last her a lifetime, Maya sets out on a quest to find out the truth.
Inheritance premieres January 24 and stars Phoebe Dynevor and Rhys Ifans.
You're Cordially Invited — On Prime Video January 30, 2025
Prime Video
Despite planning the perfect destination wedding for her sister, one woman's plans are turned on their head when the venue double books them with a young woman's wedding. With a cast led by Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell, this is one new movie you will never forget!
You're Cordially Invited premieres January 30 and stars Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon, Geraldine Viswanathan, Meredith Hagner, Jimmy Tatro, Stony Blyden, Leanne Morgan, Rory Scovel, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Ramona Young, Jack McBrayer, and Celia Weston.
Mickey 17 — In Theaters January 31, 2025
Warner Bros. Pictures
As an Expendable, Mickey Barnes goes on life-ending mission after mission thanks to his clones. Everything goes according to plan...until two Mickeys survive at the same time.
Mickey 17 premieres January 31 and stars Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo.
Kinda Pregnant — On Netflix February 5, 2025
Scott Yamano/Netflix
When Lainy's best friend announces she's pregnant, Lainy announces hers too! It's perfect! Except for the fact that Lainy's lying to everyone in her life...including a very handsome stranger.
Kinda Pregnant premieres February 5 and stars Amy Schumer, Jillian Bell, Will Forte, Damon Wayans Jr., Brianne Howey, Alex Moffat, Joel David Moore, Lizze Broadway, Urzila Carlson, Francis Benhamou.
Love Hurts — In Theaters February 7, 2025
Allen Fraser/Universal Pictures
Ex-criminal Marvin Gable's new life as a Wisconsin realtor gets interrupted when his ex-partner Rose ropes him back into danger.
Love Hurts hits theaters February 7 and stars Ke Huy Quan, Ariana DeBose, Daniel Wu, Sean Astin, Mustafa Shakir, Lio Tipton, Rhys Darby, Marshawn Lynch, and André Eriksen.
Heart Eyes — In Theaters February 7, 2025
Spyglass/Sony Pictures Releasing
Ally and her date have to go on the run when a serial killer called Heart Eyes goes after them as his next victims. According to the synopsis, no couple is safe, so beware if you want to take your SO to the theater.
Heart Eyes premieres February 7 and stars Olivia Holt, Mason Gooding, Gigi Zumbado, Michaela Watkins, Devon Sawa, and Jordana Brewster.
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy — On Peacock February 13, 2025
Jay Maidment/Universal Pictures
Newly single Bridget is navigating love, life, and motherhood in the wake of Mark's death. And as she heals, she finds herself drawn to the young and handsome Roxster as she also keeps having awkward run-ins into Mr. Wallaker.
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy drops on February 13 and stars Renée Zellweger, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Leo Woodall, Emma Thompson, Jim Broadbent, Isla Fisher, and Gemma Jones.
Captain America: Brave New World — In Theaters February 14, 2025
Eli Adé/Marvel Studios/Disney
Superhero fatiguebe gone! This new movie is totally taking us back to the Captain America: Winter Soldier vibes and I'm here for it. Sam Wilson is still getting used to being Captain America when a global incident threatens to turn into a global crisis.
Captain America: Brave New World premieres February 14 and stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Harrison Ford, and Liv Tyler.
Old Guy — In Theaters February 21, 2025
The Avenue
An older hitman is tasked with training a young recruit to take his place, but their tension becomes hesitant teamwork when they learn their employer set them up.
Old Guy premieres February 21 and stars Christoph Waltz, Cooper Hoffman, Lucy Liu, Ryan McParland, Ann Akinjirin, Jason Done, Tony Hirst, Kate Katzman, Conor Mullen, and Rory Mullen.
Disney's Live-Action Snow White — In Theaters March 21, 2025
Disney
Following The Little Mermaid(which I haven't been able to stop talking about), Rachel Zegler stars as the live-action Snow White, who's determined to bring justice for her kingdom when the Evil Queen takes over. I can't get enough of Rachel's new song, and the beautiful color palette. C'mon jewel tones!
Snow White hits theaters March 21 and stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot.
Thunderbolts* — In Theaters May 2, 2025
Marvel Studios
In Thunderbolts*, Yelena Belova and Bucky Barnes are just two anti-heroes who are brought together for a mission from Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. But when they realize they weren't supposed to make it out alive, they create a new group to bring her down.
Thunderbolts* hits theaters May 2 and stars Florence Pugh, Geraldine Viswanathan, Lewis Pullman, Hannah John-Kamen, Wyatt Russell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sebastian Stan, and David Harbour.
Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning — In Theaters May 23, 2025
Paramount Pictures
Tom Cruise is out for one last mission in this new movie, where his character Ethan has to find an AI program called The Entity before it falls into the wrong hands. And he's doing everything he can to keep his family safe in the process.
Mission: Impossible 8 hits theaters May 23 and stars Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, and Frederick Schmidt.
Jurassic World: Rebirth — In Theaters July 2, 2025
Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment
A new team is on a mission to get DNA from the three biggest creatures in the world: one from land, one from the air, and one from sea to save lives in a world that's inhospitable to dinosaurs. But everything changes when they find a shipwrecked family.
Jurassic World: Rebirth premieres July 2 and stars Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.
Superman — In Theaters July 11, 2025
Warner Bros. Pictures
Comic book fans are going to love this brand new take on Superman (and Clark Kent, TBH, I've never seen someone transform like David does between Clark and Superman!). According to WB, the movie features "a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."
Superman hits theaters July 11 and stars David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Sara Sampaio, Pruitt Taylor Vince, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, and Neva Howell.
The Fantastic 4: First Steps — In Theaters July 25, 2025
Pedro Pascal/Instagram
The Fantastic Four are finally joining the MCU, but considering it looks like they're living in the 1960s (and in a different universe), this is a whole new take on the story we haven't seen yet. We also haven't gotten a trailer or teaser yet and I'm already obsessed with the way this cast loves each other.
The Fantastic 4: First Steps hits theaters July 25 and stars Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Vanessa Kirby.
Avatar: Fire And Ash — In Theaters December 19, 2025
Disney
After two movies highlighting earth and water, we're getting a fiery third installment. Avatar 3 will show off "a lot more Pandora that you never saw before,” director James Cameron told D23 in Anaheim, California (via Variety). “It’s an insane adventure and a feast for the eyes, but it’s also got very high emotional stakes, more than ever before.”
Avatar: Fire And Ash premieres December 19 and stars Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington.
A Simple Favor 2 — Coming In 2025
Lionsgate
Don't worry A Simple Favor fans! Director Paul Feig just confirmed the new movie isn't delayed. This sequel will see Emily getting married in a crazy destination wedding, with plenty of twists and turns along the way.
A Simple Favor 2 is coming in 2025 and stars Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick.
Materialists — Coming in 2025
Frazer Harrison/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
When an NYC matchmaker falls for a wealthy man, she realizes she can't shake her attachment to a certain actor-waiter from her past. Oh, I am so there!
Materialists is coming in 2025 and stars Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans.
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery — On Netflix In 2025
Netflix
This new movie involves a graveyard, a new cast of characters, and Benoit Blanc's "most dangerous case yet."
Knives Out 3 is coming in 2025 and stars Daniel Craig, Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church.
