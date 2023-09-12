We May Have Gotten A Massive Hint For An Upcoming Olivia Rodrigo Tour
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
It’s only been four days since Olivia Rodrigo spilled her “GUTS” with a new album, and fans are already thinking about attending a potential tour. The pop singer appears to be pondering the idea, too, as she subtly addressed the surrounding buzz in a recent TikTok video.
@livbedumb Replying to @Lexi (Taylor’s Version) ♬ original sound - Elsie Silver
Rodrigo enlisted the help of a popular TikTok audio to reply to a comment reading, “When do you think you’ll go on tour?” – although her reply was severely open-ended, and didn’t actually answer the question at all.
“Oh my goodness, I love this question,” the audio rang out, finishing with an incomplete: “Um, I think–” and it cut off. She looked elated in the video, which is why we totally think she’s hinting at announcing a brand new tour to promote her sophomore album. For now, it’s only a matter of when she’ll announce it.
Is Olivia Rodrigo going on tour?
Rodrigo hasn’t yet made any official statements about going on tour, or when it'll be. But, based on all the hype surrounding Rodrigo’s second full-length album, “GUTS,” her tour announcement could end up coming very soon. We'll keep you posted on any new happenings with the Olivia Rodrigo tour – we promise!
Though it’s still new to fans, the "GUTS" album has been well-received by the masses. The star broke out with two singles – “vampire” and “bad idea right?” – with visually stunning music videos to match, before the rest of the 12-track record was released. Needless to say, fans were hooked.
Directed by Petra Collins, the music video for "bad idea right?" follows the thrills and throes of hooking up with an ex.
The visuals for "vampire" reflect the breakout tune, which follows Rodrigo's deepest feelings about fame.
Check back here for the latest news on the Olivia Rodrigo tour!
Lead photo by Rob Kim / Getty Images.
