Olivia Rodrigo's Recess Therapy Interview Has Some Really Solid Relationship Advice
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Besides absolutely insane lyrics like "They all say that it gets better, it gets better, but what if I don't?" and "We both drew blood, but man, those cuts were never equal," one of the best parts of Olivia Rodrigo's Guts is her recent interview with Recess Therapy. If you've never seen a video from Recess Therapy (like Corn Kid) they're filled with really crazy yet really grounded advice from elementary schoolers. The official YouTube bio explains that the channel features "one stressed 22 year old in need of guidance. A playground full of untrained therapists. Little kids, big questions, free advice."
In their latest episode, popstar Olivia Rodrigo stopped in to talk to her biggest fan and to get some relationship advice that, honestly, I'm planning on taking back to my own relationships.
Watch The Olivia Rodrigo Recess Therapy Interview Here
I loved hearing from Miles, who says that he describes love as something someone should love "so much you want to marry it." After Olivia expresses she has yet to love someone enough to get married, Miles reaches out a hand and says, "I really hope you'll find love"...before immediately following up with, "And the only person you can't marry is your cousin."
When it comes to finding someone you want to marry: "Look at everybody around you [and] pick a person that looks kind," he says. He also offers an important reminder that we need to be aware of people's baggage, and says he doesn't want to date anyone who's a thief. Check and check.
But the sweetest moment came when Olivia got to meet Liv — who went viral last year for her love of Olivia. "It makes me feel, like, stronger every time I listen to it," Liv says about Guts. "Women and girls can do anything that they dream [of]. I feel like I can achieve more things that I would've done than without listening to her songs."
I feel exactly the same way. Time to listen to the whole album again!
What's your favorite moment from the Olivia Rodrigo Recess Therapy interview? Do you have a favorite song on Guts?
Lead image via Recess Therapy/YouTube.
