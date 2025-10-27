Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

I'm still shocked.

Everything You Need To Know About The 'Only Murders In The Building' Season Finale After THAT Murder Reveal

only murders in the building season finale
Hulu/Disney
Chloe Williams​
Oct 27, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 9 provided us with some major info we've been waiting all season for: after discovering Randall was in the courtyard when Lester was murdered, we learned that (spoiler!) it appears Lester's actually the one who killed Nicky so that the mob wouldn't take over the Arconia. We're one step closer to figuring out exactly who killed Lester, and there's only one episode left to give us all the answers — and, if previous seasons are any indication, find out who's going to be the catalyst for Only Murders in the Building season 6.

Here's everything you need to know about the Only Murders in the Building season 5 finale, airing on Hulu October 28, 2025.

Where can I watch the Only Murders in the Building season finale?

The Only Murders in the Building season 5 finale will air on Hulu on October 28.

How many episodes of season 5 are Only Murders in the Building?

only murders in the building episodes

Disney/Patrick Harbron

Only Murders in the Building season 5 has 10 episodes total on Hulu. Here's the full schedule:

  • Season 5, Episode 1 "Nail in the Coffin" premiered on Hulu September 9, 2025
  • Season 5, Episode 2 "After You" premiered on Hulu September 9, 2025
  • Season 5, Episode 3 "Rigor" premiered on Hulu September 9, 2025
  • Season 5, Episode 4 "Dirty Birds" premiered on Hulu September 16, 2025
  • Season 5, Episode 5 "Tongue Tied" premiered on Hulu September 23, 2025
  • Season 5, Episode 6 "Flatbrush" premiered on Hulu September 30, 2025
  • Season 5, Episode 7 "Silver Alert" premiered on Hulu October 7, 2025
  • Season 5, Episode 8 "Cuckoo Chicks" premiered on Hulu October 14, 2025
  • Season 5, Episode 9 "LESTR" premiered on Hulu October 21, 2025
  • Season 5, Episode 10 "The House Always…" premiered on Hulu October 28, 2025

Who's in the Only Murders in the Building season 5 cast?

only murders in the building season 5 episodes

Hulu

The Only Murders in the Building cast this season includes:

  • Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora
  • Martin Short as Oliver Putnam
  • Steve Martin as Charles Hayden Savage
  • Téa Leoni as Sofia Caccimelio
  • Dianne Wiest as Lorraine Coluca
  • Meryl Streep as Loretta
  • Renée Zellweger as Camila White
  • Christoph Waltz as Sebastian Steed
  • Logan Lerman as Jay Pflug
  • Keegan-Michael Key as Mayor Tillman
  • Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Donna Williams
  • Bobby Cannavale as Nicky Caccimelio
  • Teddy Coluca as Lester Coluca
  • Jackie Hoffman as Uma Heller
  • Beanie Feldstein as Thē
  • Jermaine Fowler as Randall

Is Only Murders in the Building ending after season 5?

only murders in the building season 6

Hulu/Disney

Hulu hasn't announced whether Only Murders in the Building will end with season 5, but I am feeling very hopeful for a season 6 renewal. Keep your eyes peeled for the latest Only Murders news!

