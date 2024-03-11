Emma Stone's Oscars Makeup Is The Perfect Spring Beauty Look
While red carpet looks aren't easy (or practical) to recreate in everyday life, I'm taking all my beauty inspiration from everyone's Oscars glam — and especially Emma Stone's — this year! The four-time Oscar nominee paired this bright and springy makeup with her pastel Louis Vuitton gown, and I honestly can't get enough of it. The subtle rosy cheeks, perfect pink lips, and slightly dewy glow are gorgeous and allow the dress (and her smile, TBH) to shine. Rachel Goodwin is responsible for this lovely look, and here's a breakdown of everything she used so you can recreate it at home!
Shop The Look Here!
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir
It can be hard to keep up with the many, many serums every seems to have on their shelves these days. This combination serum has ingredients like vitamin C to increase brightness and allegedly make your skin more youthful. Given Emma's bright Oscars glam, I'm prone to believe it!
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Water Cream
If you've seen an increase in Niacinamide-talk lately, you're not alone. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it's proven to improve things like hydration, redness, and pore size. Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Water Cream is a great moisturizer to test the ingredient out for yourself!
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter (In 2)
Ladies and gentlemen, she needs no introduction — Charlotte Tilbury's Hollywood Flawless Filter. Whether you heard it from a friend or on the phone scrolling through TikTok, this is a crowd favorite for beauty lovers. By the looks of Emma, we're all in good company!
Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation (In 2W)
A strong foundation makes for a fabulous face, and it's absolutely working for Emma Stone. This foundation gives medium coverage, plus it's got ingredients like hyaluronic acid, so it's working on your actual skincare at the same time! Win-win!
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand (In Fair/Medium)
TBH, I still haven't figured out how to contour my round, freckeled face, BUT I'm feeling inspired. This wand looks like it's easy to use, and given Emma's bright complexion at the Oscars, it seems like it blends out well, too!
Charlotte Tilbury Spotlight Beauty Light Wand
Gotta highlight the highlighter, especially when it comes to dewy glam. I love how natural the Spotlight Beauty Light Wand looks on Emma, giving her just a hint of shine without being overpowering!
Charlotte Tilbury Super Nudes Easy Eye Palette
A nude eye palette is a must-have for every makeup bag. I don't make the rules — I just really, really try to follow them.
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Beauty Icon Lipstick (in K.I.S.S.I.N.G. 90s Pink)
This new pink shade pairs perfectly with Charlotte Tilbury's unreleased — but coming soon! — Pillow Talk Big Lip Plumpgasm. I can't wait to try them both as soon as I can!
Header image via Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.