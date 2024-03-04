The 8 Best Beauty Deals You Need To Shop This Week To Save Big On Luxury Brands
Shopping for your fave beauty products doesn't have to hurt your wallet, but it can be hard to weed out the best beauty deals that allow you to get more bang for your buck. That's exactly why we're here, bestie! We've scoured the internet and got some juicy details from our exclusive sources to bring you this week's list of the absolute best beauty deals. From skincare goods to makeup and hair care to bath time, we've got the scoop. Scroll to shop our go-to's!
Here's a sneak peek at the retailers with amazing beauty deals this week:
- Ulta
- Target
- Dermstore
- Amazon
- NARS
- fresh
- Glamnetic
- Naturopathica
This Week's Best Beauty Deals
Photo by Anna Shvets / PEXELS
Ulta Semi-Annual Beauty Event
Ulta is currently offering some great coupons: $3.50 off purchases of $15, $10 off $50, and $20 off $100. Make sure to save them for your next visit, or use the codes listed for online orders!
Make sure to mark your calendars – Ulta's Semi-Annual Beauty Event (formerly 21 Days of Beauty) begins March 8, 2024, with up to 50% off big beauty brands like Olaplex, Benefit, Dermalogica, OUAI, and more!
Get a free $10 Target gift card
You can earn a FREE $10 Target gift card when you spend $40 or more on beauty and health items with Target Circle through March 9!
There are tons of items eligible for this great gift card offer. From bathroom necessities like q-tips to makeup faves like lip gloss, you’ll wanna shop this beauty deal if you’re needing a restock.
50% off Glamnetic's Team Faves Sale
Glamnetic is hosting their Team Faves sale, offering up to 50% off with code ‘GLAMFAVES’. Shop select lashes, liners, and nails on sale now for a limited time!
30% off NARS last chance items
NARS’ luxe eyeshadow palettes, lip sticks, powders, and more are shoppable for up to 30% off inside their ‘last chance’ section online. Shop here.
Additionally, get a free 2-piece gift with purchases over $65 with code 'POWER'.
25% off fresh’s Friends & Family Sale
fresh is running 25% off all orders plus free shipping until March 12, no code necessary! Shop their great beauty deals here.
20% off Naturopathica's Spring Sale
Shop Naturopathica's beauty deals at 20% off sitewide with orders $75 or more! Plus, earn a free Passion Fruit & Retinol Ageless Eye Serum with orders $200 or more. Their Spring Sale lasts from March 8-14, no code needed. Shophere.
20% off Dermstore’s Beauty Refresh Sale
Dermstore’s Beauty Refresh Sale is packed with luxury skincare and hair care goods. Think brands like Briogeo, COSRX, and La Roche-Posay. Save up to 20% off best-sellers through March 10 with code ‘REFRESH’ at checkout. Shop here!
Our Fave Items On Sale Right Now
Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain
$18.90, was $27
This hydrating, long-lasting lip stain that comes in a gorgeous plum purple shade will set the glowy tone for all of your makeup looks.
BYOMA So Hydrating Set
$24.99, was $37.64
There's nothing we love more than a skincare set, and this one from BYOMA comes complete with a hydrating trio of gel-cream, serum, and cleanser. Not only will the regimen set your skin right, the bottles will look super cute alongside the rest of your skincare routine.
La Roche-Posay Glycolic B5 Dark Spot Corrector
$37.59, was $46.99
With its utterly magic dark spot-erasing and skin-brightening powers, snagging this serum from luxe brand La Roche-Posay on sale will make all of your friends jealous. Now, go get your glow on!
e.l.f. Power Grip Primer
This viral e.l.f. primer is part of the Target beauty deal, and will keep your foundation on all day long. When you pair it with other eligible items totaling over $40, earn a $10 Target gift card for free.
Glamnetic Sprinkles Short Almond Press-On Nails
$10.49, was $14.99
Set your spring mani up for success with minimal effort by pressing on these bad boys. Glamnetic's Team Faves sale is full of colorful, reusable nails like these!
SkinMedica AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser
20% off with code REFRESH
This exfoliating cleanser, shoppable from Dermstore, contains both AHA and BHA exfoliants to reveal skin that's oh-so glowy and fresh!
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Invisible + Acne Pimple Patches
These pimple patches are a regular buy for us, and for good reason. They're available as part of the Target gift card offer and will last you for literal months. Your next breakout has nothing on these powerful little patches.
R+Co SUN CATCHER Power C Boosting Leave-In Conditioner
20% off with code REFRESH
Just one use of this leave-in conditioner gives you a good dose of hyaluronic acid and vitamin C to hydrate your locks. It's great for all hair types and even has detangling properties!
NARS Orgasm Thrills Lip & Cheek Set
$34.30, was $49
This gift set has a $63 value, and it's now on sale for $34.30. It comes with a carry-on-sized lipstick and blush palette, plus a mini blush brush for buffing on the go! NARS Orgasm is one of their top shades that'll suit any skin color.
good.clean.goop beauty The Healthy Aging Serum
$33.99, was $39.99
This anti-aging serum from Gwyneth Paltrow's clean beauty brand is packed with vitamins that restore radiance and brightness over time. Because it's cruelty-free and made with clean ingredients, you can be confident that this pick is non-irritating, no matter your skin type.
fresh Kombucha Antioxidant Facial Treatment Essence
$61.50, was $82 (full size)
This essence from fresh is a 5-star item that's earned its high ratings for being preventative towards oxidative stress. Double-fermented kombucha and an advanced metabiotic work together to bring smooth, glowing skin.
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
20% off with code REFRESH
This chemical + physical hybrid sunscreen is perfect for acne-prone skin since it's formulated without any oils. It protects against both UVA and UVB rays with an SPF of 46. White cast is not a concern with this product, as it blends in totally transparent.
Sephora Collection Color Shifter Mini Eyeshadow Palette
$6, was $10
You'd be surprised at how long mini-sized eyeshadow palettes can last you, and this one from Sephora (40% off!) is no exception. Though durable and wearable enough for everyday use, each shade has insane payoff to make your eyes pop!
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
$17, was $25
Snail mucin is your one-size-fits-all solution for hydrating and plumping the skin. This one from COSRX in particular has maintained its #1 best-seller ranking on Amazon for months. Just one pump, and you're set!
Naturopathica Skincare Starter Set
$98, was $127
Skincare routine need a remodel? Opt for this all-in-one set from Naturopathica which includes a cleansing balm, enzyme peel, a facial polish, and hydrating cream. They're all cruelty-free and made from clean ingredients to drive real results. The carrying bag is included, too, so you can take this satisfying regimen on the go.
Maybelline Lifter Gloss Plumping Lip Gloss with Hyaluronic Acid
Part of Target's beauty deals, this Maybelline gloss has become a mainstay in our makeup routine. It's perfectly shiny (but not too glittery) and provides a nice plump with the help of hyaluronic acid. We like to keep it handy for mid-day touch-ups!
fresh Rose & Hyaluronic Acid Deep Hydration Moisturizer
$34.50, was $46
Any skincare product with rose in it immediately has our attention. This one from fresh isn't only satisfying from the botanical ingredients, but 100% of users said it provided immediate hydration to their skin. We love to see the efficacy!
Glamnetic Virgo Short Wispy 12mm Lashes
$15, was $29.99
Going out and need a good lash? These ones from Glamnetic bring the drama without being too much of a burden. You know – sometimes false lashes weigh more than you think! The best part about these is they're literally half-off RN and you can wear them over and over again with the proper care.
Naturopathica Calendula Essential Hydrating Cream
Calendula is the main player in this hydrating cream, which is beneficial for dry, irritated skin. If it's still cold where you are, consider snagging this cream from Naturopathica's Spring Sale (20% off sitewide with orders $75 or more).
Shop even more beauty deals on our Amazon storefront!
Images via brands.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.