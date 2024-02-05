The 15 Best Looks From The 2024 Grammys Red Carpet
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Taylor Swift in Schiparelli
Ahead of her brand new album announcement, Taylor Swift showed up in a sculptural white gown with black accessories (à la Reputation (Taylor's Version), of course). I love how the dress is classy and dramatic, but the slit adds some edge as well. Plus, the watch necklace is the perfect nod to the Midnights era!
Boygenius in Thom Browne
Nominated for The Album, Boygenius (made up of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker) showed up to the 2024 Grammys red carpet in custom white silk tuxedos with matching floral boutonnieres. Obsessed!
Gracie Abrams in Chanel
This Best New Artist nominee took a Gen Z approach to classic Chanel fashion with a fitted tube top and ruffled skirt. I'll be thinking about Gracie Abrams' less-is-more approach to accessories — wearing statement earrings and a ring in lieu of a necklace or bracelets — for the rest of the year. K, thanks.
Dua Lipa in Courrèges
Barbie artist Dua Lipa was ready to "dance the night away" in a sexy + shimmering gown. My favorite part about this dress is the fact that it's metallic and textured. It's a two-in-one feast for the eyes.
Victoria Monét in Atelier Versace
Our 2024 Best New Artist winner looked *incredible* in this satin gown. The pleated detail of Victoria Monét's skirt and the piping on the bodice add extra dimension but they also highlight the silhouette of the dress. This might be the most flattering outfit from the whole night!
Kylie Minogue in Dolce & Gabbana
Kylie Minogue stepped away from the neutral color palette and stunned in a bold red number. While the red catches your eye, the real detail lies in the laced bodice. It's unexpected and contrasts the romantic sleeves perfectly!
Olivia Rodrigo in Versace
The Guts singer showed up to the 2024 Grammys red carpet in a vintage Versace dress that's deceptively detailed. While it looks minimalist at first glance, the red and white beads and rings on the shoulder add a three-dimensional element. Overall, it's a super sophisticated look and totally reflects Olivia Rodrigo's growth as an artist between her first two albums.
Miley Cyrus in John Galliano for Maison Margiela
Miley Cyrus was channeling old school glam in this nearly naked dress from Maison Margiela. The Endless Summer Vacation singer won her first two Grammys during the evening and I loved seeing her dance around the stage! Miley I love you!!
Halle Bailey in Gucci
Halle Bailey swapped her Little Mermaid shades of blue for a neutral fitted gown on the 2024 Grammys red carpet. The fit, the plunging neck, and the shimmer (which could totally pass for mermaid scales, TBH) are definitely giving '90s glam.
Billie Eilish in a Chrome Hearts Jacket
The "What Was I Made For?" singer played along with the Grammys red carpet color trend, but added a dose of Barbie pink, thanks to the jacket's embroidery and satin sleeves. Billie Eilish's style is always on point!
Kat Graham in Stephane Rolland
Vampire Diaries' Kat Graham had one of my favorite looks from the 2024 Grammys red carpet. The bold, geometric shoulders overtop a mesh + white sheath dress absolutely stopped me in my tracks!
Coco Jones in Celia Kritharioti
Coco Jones stunned in a blue shimmery Celia Kritharioti dress. It's giving Y2K, it's giving Aquamarine. The cinched waist and mermaid-style skirt (especially in such a beautiful shade) is exactly what the Grammys red carpet needed.
Sofia Richie Grainge in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello
Sofia Richie Grainge is a master at chic style, and this black dress proves it. The cape sleeves add a romantic element to a the fitted silhouette (which shows off her baby bump!!), while rings and statement studs add the perfect amount of detail without overwhelming the whole look.
Lana Del Rey in Fred Leighton Jewelry
Lana Del Rey hopped on the girlhood trend at the Grammys with *plenty* of bows. While she wore all black, textured fabric (plus mixing in velvet, silk, and mesh) added plenty of visual interest for the look.
Jordin Sparks in Zigman
Jordin Sparks' dress is everything to me. The cutouts! The fitted bodice + dramatic train! The rose neckline! It's sleek and romantic at the same time, which can be a hard line to toe but Jordin does it flawlessly.
