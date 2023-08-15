11 Large Tote Bags That Make Running Errands More Stylish
I've never been a micro bag kind of gal. Every day, at all times, I need absolutely all of my essentials. What if I get thirsty? Or bored? That means on any given day, you'll find menstrual products, my water bottle, pens, headphones, and a book (Rory Gilmore's greatest life lesson) in my bag. But that also means I need more than your average purse — I need an oversized tote. If you're in serious need of a bag that can fit your laptop, a snack, and your go-to read, here are some of the best large tote bags on the market.
H&M Shopping Bag ($30)
Take a trip to the 2000s when you grab this faux leather laminated bag. The zippered inner compartment ensures you'll never lose your keys at the bottom of the bag again, and the light gray is perfect for neutral lovers who want to move away from black.
Aritzia Keep Large Tote Bag ($63, was $158)
If I've learned anything from the last few years (ie: Barbie, Emily in Paris, and dopamine dressing), it's that function becomes fun-ction when you add a fun color palette to a utilitarian piece. This bag's lining, inner pocket, and woven-in motif also elevate its design.
UO XL Mesh Tote Bag ($30, was $59)
If you're gearing up for your Labor Day weekend plans or a last minute vacay, the colorful stripes on this tote will help you experience summer for a little longer. Multiple sets of straps make it extra easy to carry.
Madewell The Zip-Top Transport Tote ($199)
Fit your laptop, your best summer read, your phone, and more into this signature Madewell accessory. It'll look great with athleisure, a sundress, or the latest Madewell x Molly Dickson collection ;).
Universal Thread™ Straw Boxy Tote Handbag ($35)
If you need a bag to go with your farmer's market outfit, definitely grab a straw tote. Not only will it carry your flower bouquets and fresh veggies, but it's also the perfect mix of boho and beachy for anyone who is always outside.
Anthropologie Nisolo Lori Tote ($170)
A cognac tote is one of the best bags you can get. It'll go with literally everything in your closet, but it's also sophisticated enough that it will make literally anything in your closet look better.
ASOS DESIGN Cord Tote Bag In Brown ($23)
Forget comfort sweatshirt, this is about to become your comfort tote. It's a familiar color but the textured, soft material takes "cozy" in a whole new direction.
Urban Outfitters Granny Square Crochet Tote Bag ($40, was $59)
In your granny era? This playful tote is the perfect way to make any outfit way more fun. Since it doesn't have any interior pockets, feel free to grab a tiny zipper pouch for your chapsticks and tampons.
Anthropologie Slouchy Oversized Leather Tote ($198)
For anyone who prefers to experiment with structure rather than color, I give you this slouchy large tote bag. It's giving Gossip Girl and that's really all that needs to be said.
Gearonic Women Large Tote Bag ($20)
With a bright color and tassel embellishment, this simple tote is anything but boring. The main compartment snaps shut thanks to a magnet, which makes grabbing your Diet Coke easier than ever.
