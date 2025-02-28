I can't wait to wear these.
5 Fashion Trends That Will Define Spring & Summer 2025
This year’sspring and summer fashion trends are shaping up to be a stylish mix between beloved classics and newer forays into playful patterns and colors – think remixed boho pieces and trendy jeansalongside fresh springtime greens and summer-ready ginghams! I’m already so excited to get my warm-weather wardrobe going with some of these trends. No matter your personal style, you’re gonna love these spring and summer fashion trends, too.
These 5 upcoming fashion trends are set to define spring and summer 2025 in the most stylish way!
1. Lacy Boho
Free People
Free People Jae Knit Top
Boho feels like it’s been around forever, but we’re sure to see an uptick in all things lacy and frilly this year.
American Eagle
American Eagle Chiffon Bell Sleeve Ruffle Blouse
Where floral styles might have shined in years prior, more femme pieces will be huge in spring and summer 2025.
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Lace Godet Maxi Slip Dress
Inspired by the resurgence of handcrafted aesthetics, lacy boho pieces like flowy maxi dresses, crochet tops, and ruffled blouses create an effortless, yet ethereal look that’s also ideal for warm weather days.
2. Athleisure As Everyday
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective White Jane Boat Neck Tank
Athleisure isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, though practical pieces are starting to be worn more commonly as fashion staples.
Halfdays
Halfdays Sophia Leggings
Brands are beginning to craft garments like leggings, hoodies, and workout tops with luxe fabrics and tailored fits, making them that much more elevated.
Old Navy
Old Navy Extra High-Waisted StudioSmooth Skort
This trend reflects the demand for fashion to be both functional and stylish, which is important, no matter your personal style!
3. Skinny Jeans
Free People
Levi's 501 Skinny Jeans
That’s right – skinny jeans have made quite the quiet comeback to fashion for 2025! That isn’t to say looser, baggier denim fits aren’t just as trendy, but if you wear skinny jeans, your outfits will have a unique effect and place you ahead of the trend wave.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Super Skinny Ankle Jeans
Of course, it all depends on how you style ‘em – I personally love the look of pairing them with either tall boots or mesh ballet flats.
Nordstrom
AG Mari Mid Rise Slim Straight Leg Jeans
The everlasting return of Y2K-inspired fashion and the need for streamlined, classic pieces are definitely fueling the skinny jean revival.
4. Pistachio Green
Abercrombie & Fitch
The A&F Madeline Textural Crew Sweater
Pastels are still springtime’s BFF, but shades of pistachio green are making their debut in a bigger way this year as a nice alternative to those expected pinks and yellows.
Anthropologie
Endless Rose Strapless Textured Column Midi Dress
This soft, muted green tone exudes a calming, natural vibe that’s just plain fun to wear!
Baggu
Baggu Medium Nylon Crescent Bag
If you don’t want to go all-out in green, you can also easily accessorize with sunglasses, purses, and jewelry.
5. Gingham
Reformation
Reformation Petra Linen Low Rise Pedal Pusher Pants
Gingham is truly timeless, but we're going to be seeing a whole lot more of it come summer 2025. More and more retailers and designers are getting playful with the pattern, putting out pieces with larger prints or even wacky colors – and I adore it!
Urban Outfitters
Kimchi Blue Renee Smocked Maxi Dress
Gingham pants, dresses, tops, and accessories will be hot this year, and no matter how you wear it, you'll be putting on a look that’s undeniably nostalgic and youthful.
