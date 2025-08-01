7 "Outdated" Laundry Rules You Can Totally Ignore In 2025

Laundry isn't always the most fun way to spend your time off, but there are ways to make it less of a chore. Most of us learned our go-to laundry methods from our parents, grandparents, or that one college roommate who lost it when we tossed their wool sweater in the dryer. But here’s the thing: laundry rules of the past don’t always hold up today, especially with new products, washing machines, and even fabrics that make it easier and more convenient to wash, dry and fold. So you can ditch a few of the old-school cleaning “musts” and make your laundry day a whole lot easier.

Here are all the outdated laundry rules you can break without worry in 2025.

PlanetCare 1. “Bleach is the only way to whiten” Bleach is harsh on fabrics and the environment. Oxygen-based whiteners (read: chlorine free), baking soda, and even a sunny day on the clothesline can brighten your clothes without damage to your fabrics or the planet.

RDNE Stock project 2. "You need fabric softener every time" Actually...fabric softeners and dryer sheets can leave residue that dulls fabric and messes with absorbency (especially on towels). Use them sparingly, or swap for wool dryer balls or a splash of vinegar in the rinse cycle.

Shutterstock 3. "You should separate every single load by color" Sure, you shouldn’t toss a brand-new red sweater in with your whites, but most everyday laundry can handle a mixed load if you wash in cold. Color-catcher sheets also help prevent bleeding, so you can stop doing five micro-loads a week.

RDNE Stock project 4. "Always wash in hot water for a better clean" Hot water was once the go-to for sanitizing clothes, but modern detergents work just as well — sometimes better — in cold water. Cold washes save energy, help clothes last longer, and keep colors from fading.

Shutterstock 5. "Dry everything in the dryer" High heat wears out fabrics, shrinks clothes, and ruins elastic. Air-drying isn’t just for delicates — your jeans, workout clothes, and cotton tees will last longer and you’ll save on energy bills. Dry them on a clothesline outside or on a drying rack inside, depending on the weather and your preference.

Polina Tankilevitch 6. “Wash after every wear” Not everything needs a spin after one use; in fact, you can usually get at least three wears out jeans, sweaters, and jackets. Less washing means more time doing the things you *want* to do, less water waste, and fabrics look newer longer.

cottonbro studio 7. “Iron everything” Unless you love spending Saturday morning with an ironing board, skip it. Many fabrics today are wrinkle-resistant, and a quick steam in the shower or a toss in the dryer with a damp cloth works just as well.

Check out our online newsletter for more organizing and cleaning inspo!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.