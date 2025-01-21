Let's leave these behind...
4 "Outdated" Nail Trends To Ditch In 2025 (And What To Wear Instead)
We've covered a lot of cute nail ideas, but we've finally narrowed down the 'outdated' trends artists and nail techs are seeing less of. It's not that 3D art isn't cute anymore, but Maria Jones, a nail artist on the platform CoverClap, says she's got a feeling "neutral and minimalist nail styles will always have a place in the world of beauty." And if I'm being honest, it seems that's what people are more interested in when it comes to their nails right now.
Jones adds, "Simple nude tones, soft pinks, and sheer polishes are staples because they're universally flattering and appropriate for any occasion." For a pop of color, "classic red nails" are another "timeless trend" that makes them "a go-to choice for many, regardless of the season or year."
Knowing this, we asked Jones — and consulted this GlossGenius trend report — which trends are on the outs as well as what you can wear instead!
Scroll to learn about which outdated nail trends it's time to give up for 2025!
1. Duck Nails
Considered one of the more gaudier nail trends on our list, duck nails are officially OUT. GlossGenius reports that this style and "chunky highlights are falling out of favor according to professionals." The reason for this is that they're seeing more "clients lean towards sleek, minimalist styles."
2. 3D Embellishments
Another trend GlossGenius considers 'outdated' is excessive nail art. Jones agrees, saying, "I think we'll see less of the really textured nail arts-like excessive 3D embellishments that have been really dominating the scenes in recent years." As cute as they are, more people are looking towards wearing nails.
3. Ultra-Long Nails
Jones says, "Another thing which is leaving is ultra-long and stiletto-shaped nails." However, this doesn't give you the license to ask about women's bathroom habits if you spot them wearing this style (major side eye to Dax Shepard's interview with Cynthia Erivo).
Nail Reformation
4. French Tip Design
This nail trend is controversial because it's technically 'outdated'. But, it's been revamped so many times that it's not fair to tell you not to wear it anymore. According to GlossGenius, they're "seeing a major comeback, with demand increasing by 87% over the past year." Based on their findings, "updated takes like colored or ombré tips are especially popular."
4. Jelly Nails
Unfortunately, we haven't seen as many people wearing the once popular 'jelly nails' that were everywhere. I personally think the concept was cute for a while, but phased out after summer. For all we know, they could make a brief comeback but not long enough to make a year-long impact.
Nail Trends To Try In 2025
1. 'Structured Gel Overlay'
GlossUp has seen a 214% increase in clients asking for services like Gel-X. Unlike regular nail polish, this process involves a UV lamp that 'cures' the color you've selected. It's also meant to last longer than a regular manicure.
2. Dip Powder
Remember when people learned how to do their nails during the early days of the pandemic? Well, the nail trend of using dip powder is here to stay! Instead of being applied to false nails, acrylic powder is placed over your natural nails. This is yet another way to make your manicure last longer instead of solely relying on nail polish.
Jasmine Williams
3. Almond Nails
Instead of seeing super long stiletto nails, Jones says these "dramatic lengths are being replaced with more functional shapes like almond or short square nails." She calls them "stylish yet manageable" which I personally agree with as a busy mom.
If you need more outdated hot takes, here are 8 makeup trends to steer clear of this year.