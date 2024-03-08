7 Outdated Fashion Trends You Should Stop Wearing Right Now
The age-old question of fashion is and always will be: what’s in right now? Living in the digital age of TikTok and Instagram, the rate at which the trend cycle fluctuates is vicious and it can be difficult to keep up. Not to mention, the terminology behind trends in a “core” obsessed world is enough to make your head spin; in the last year alone we experienced ballet-core, cowgirl-core, and even… tomato girl-core.
Instead of trying to decode what's currently “in” and what is “out” in the fashion space ATM, we tapped a few expert stylists who have a strong knack for trend forecasting. Below you can find expert commentary from both Liz Teich, better known as @thenewyorkstylist on Instagram (whose following boasts close to half a million thanks to her skillful styling suggestions); and Style Made Simple’s founder and stylist, NYC-based Alison Berlin.
Read on to uncover which fashion trends are outdated, and the best ways to replace them in a manner that feels more current.
Stop Wearing Skinny Jeans, Start Wearing Slim Leg Jeans
Image via Sezane
“You may already be aware, but there are many who have had a hard time letting [skinny jeans] go,” shared Berlin. However, she kindly made an exception and mentioned that you can “hang on to a favorite pair for over-the-knee boots in the winter but otherwise, it's time to switch to wider leg styles. This can range based on your comfort level and height, but anything from a proper straight leg (for an easy transition) to a full wide leg will do!” Liz Teich offered Sezane’s Brut Sexy jeans as a great stepping stone after the skinny jean addiction that we all faced, whether we’re ready to admit it or not.
Stop Wearing Barbie Pink, Start Wearing Icy Blue
Image via GAP
Barbie Pink had its moment allll year long in 2023, and we’ve just about had enough. Teich explained that “Barbie pink feels a bit costume-y but icy blue feels like luxury and less saccharine.” To easily incorporate this color into upcoming outfits, Liz suggested utilizing chambray pieces that you likely already have in your closet.
Stop Wearing Cut-Off Shorts, Start Wearing Bermuda Shorts
Image via Argent
Even if they’ve been with you through it all, it’s time to retire your super short denim cut-off shorts. Instead, Teich suggests opting for a more sophisticated, lengthier short, such as Argent’s suiting shorts. The tailored look is super chic and versatile, so you can dress them up or down!
Stop Wearing Cross-body Bags, Start Wearing Practical, Roomy Handbags
“I'm not giving [the cross-body bag] up or suggesting it's not wearable given its game-changing utility,” Berlin shared with reassurance, “but the bags to invest in now are soft, larger-scale totes.” Teich chimed in with product suggestions including Songmont's Drippy Tote Bag and Paris64’s Tote, but Quince also makes a high quality tote while still hovering at an affordable price point.
Stop wearing Dad Sneakers, Start Wearing Sleek And Colorful Sneakers
Image via Adidas
Chunky, solid, minimalist sneakers that resemble ‘dad shoes’ “dominated for quite some time,” says Berlin. She continued to mention an alternative in sneakers with color and detail for a fresh reset. To achieve this look, Liz Teich suggested either Adidas Sambas or Gazelles, and I’m particularly swooning over these retro silver Nike sneakers that are less than $100 at DSW.
Stop Wearing Ankle Boots, Start Wearing Something New
Image via Rothy's
Alison from Style Made Simple had no problem admitting that ankle boots can and should be a staple for all of us, “but it's time to put them away in favor of branching out into new territory,” she offered. “Flats like Mary Janes and ballet styles are trending, as are loafers.” Take advantage of upcoming warmer weather and try out flats this spring. Our favorites are from Rothy’s because their shoes are designed to be machine-washed again and again to keep them looking fresh and feeling clean. As for a classic pair of loafers, we love the iconic silhouette of this tasseled pair from Cole Haan.
Stop Wearing Midi Skirts, Start Wearing Extreme Length Skirts
Image via Free People
It’s time to retire the midi skirt and graphic tee combo this spring and opt for something a bit more dramatic and current. “You should be thinking in extremes in terms of skirts — minis or maxis,” shared Alison Berlin. In the off chance of your mini skirt riding up is a deep seeded fear of yours like it is for me, this skort is the perfect solution and a standing staple piece in my closet; the built-in shorts are not visible at all, so it still gives the illusion of being a micro mini skirt. However, if maxi skirts fit your vibe better, we love this flowy, bohemian option from Free People.
