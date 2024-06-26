10 Amazon Sunglasses Under $20 You Need This Summer
Amazon is without a doubt THE spot for accessories — I get all of my jewelry, hats and purses from there. Given their wide selection of quality products that won't break the bank, Amazon is my stomping ground for a durable pair of sunnies, too. I mean, in my very expert opinion, you can honestly never have too many pairs of sunglasses anyway. With that in mind, here are 10 pairs of Amazon sunglasses to wear this summer — all for under $20!
SOJOS Retro Oval Sunglasses
These shades are a #1 best seller right now! You have so many different lenses to choose from to match any occasion. Besides their cute style, they have a UV 400 protection to keep your eyes safe. And seriously, you can't go wrong with these $16 shades that fit any face shape.
GUVIVI Trendy Oval Sunglasses
I LOVE the vintage 90s look you can achieve with oval sunglasses like these. They can dress up any outfit or be worn casually for a day at the beach. You can shop them in many colors, but I personally would opt for a black or brown so you can wear them with anything. These shades are sturdy, durable and only $14.
Mosanana Trendy Rectangle Sunglasses
Any outfit with a statement piece is right up my ally. Why not add a pair of chunky shades to your repertoire. I find the thicker the glasses the more comfortable they sit on your face, and they are good for any occasion. These $14 glasses are available in both neutrals and fun colors for a pop.
SOJOS Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
Aviator sunglasses will NEVER fail you. I promise. This shape is timeless and won't go out of style. (at least over my dead body) This pair on Amazon is only $15 and comes with polarized lenses for long term eye protection.
WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Round Trendy Sunglasses
Though I cannot personally rock this shape, I have seen countless people around me wearing these glasses. These round sunnies are the perfect Ray Band dupe that won't harm your wallet, but the quality and comfort is still there. WearMe Pro is a small family owned business, so you know that your glasses are made with care. Get yourself a pair for only $14.
Colrea Trendy Cat Eye Sunglasses
A cat eye glasses shape is so effortlessly chic. Plus, who doesn't love a big lens? They look amazing on literally any face shape. These Colrea glasses are made with care and quality and are perfect for an elevated look. There are many lens color options, but I would personally stick to a simple black lens for a timless look. And only for $15!
AIEYEZO Retro Square Sunglasses
We are going back in time with these retro 70s aviator glasses. The vintage look is always trending, and these sunnies are no exception. The double bridge style is unique but manages to suit everyone. Bonus, these $13 glasses are unisex so literally anyone can rock these bad boys.
Dollger Square Oversized Sunglasses
Kim Kardashian called, she wants her sunglasses back. I am obsessed with shades that make you look like an off duty celebrity, just like these. They provide style, but also great eye protection. This shape is lightweight and comfortable but can always dress up an outfit to make you feel like serious business for only $14.
SOJOS Classic Square Oversized Sunglasses
Another timeless sunglass shape that gives chic energy. I find this shape flattering on anyone of any age. The nose bridge detailing is super cute and makes these shades unique. This $16 classic square sunnies are dainty yet durable.
FEISEDY Classic Women Sunglasses
The best way to incorporate some color into a bland outfit is with some colorful sunnies. The rectangle shape with pointed edges is chic and unique. These sunnies look high end and are sustainable for any activity, You can find these in pink, blue, champagne, and more for only $16.
