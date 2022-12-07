65 Creativity Quotes That Will Inspire You In 2023
We all need some extra creativity in our lives when things feel slow or sluggish. It's nice to know that other people can also experience with the same things that leave us feeling weighed down, and similar to our Inspirational Quotes For Any Stage Of Life, these quotes — from our favorite movies, writers, songs, and even social media — will leave you feeling less alone. There's no better way to start of a new year than with some serious inspiration so keep reading for some of our favorite creativity quotes!
Creativity Quotes
- “Curiosity about life in all of its aspects, I think, is still the secret of great creative people.” — Leo Burnett
- “Imagination is the beginning of creation. You imagine what you desire, you will what you imagine, and at last, you create what you will.” — George Bernard Shaw
- “The worst enemy to creativity is self-doubt.” — Sylvia Plath
- “Creativity is more than just being different. Anybody can plan weird; that’s easy. What’s hard is to be as simple as Bach. Making the simple, awesomely simple, that’s creativity.” — Charles Mingus
- “A creative life is an amplified life. It's a bigger life, a happier life, an expanded life, and a hell of a lot more interesting life.” — Elizabeth Gilbert
- “Creativity is just connecting things. When you ask creative people how they did something, they feel a little guilty because they didn’t really do it, they just saw something. It seemed obvious to them after a while.” — Steve Jobs
- “Creativity is intelligence having fun.” — Albert Einstein
- “Creativity is a wild mind and a disciplined eye.” — Dorothy Parker
- “Creativity is inventing, experimenting, growing, taking risks, breaking rules, making mistakes, and having fun.” — Mary Lou Cook
- "Don't live your life in beige if you'd rather live it in color." — Brit + Co
- “Develop a passion for learning. If you do, you will never cease to grow.” — Anthony J. D’Angelo
- “Creativity doesn’t wait for that perfect moment. It fashions its own perfect moments out of ordinary ones.” – Bruce Garrabrandt
- “Everything you can imagine is real.” — Pablo Picasso
- "The desire to create is one of the deepest yearnings of the human soul." — Dieter F. Uchtdorf
- “The creative adult is the child who survived.” — Ursula Le Guin
- “You can’t use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have.” — Maya Angelou
- “An essential aspect of creativity is not being afraid to fail.” — Edwin Land
- “Create with the heart; build with the mind.” — Criss Jami
- “When learning is purposeful, creativity blossoms. When creativity blossoms, thinking emanates. When thinking emanates, knowledge is fully lit. When knowledge is lit, economy flourishes.” — A.P.J. Abdul Kalam
- “There is no doubt that creativity is the most important human resource of all. Without creativity, there would be no progress, and we would be forever repeating the same patterns.” — Edward de Bono
- “The creative process is a process of surrender, not control.” — Bruce Lee
- “Odd how the creative power at once brings the whole universe to order.” ― Virginia Woolf
- “The precise role of the artist, then, is to illuminate that darkness, blaze roads through that vast forest, so that we will not, in all our doing, lose sight of its purpose, which is, after all, to make the world a more human dwelling place.” ― James Baldwin
- “You can be cautious or you can be creative, but there's no such thing as a cautious creative.” — George Lois
- "You are the author of your story." — Brit + Co
- "Even in literature and art, no man who bothers about originality will ever be original: whereas if you simply try to tell the truth (without caring twopence how often it has been told before) you will, nine times out of ten, become original without ever having noticed it.” — C.S. Lewis
- "To me, age doesn't make a difference in terms of how playful or fun life can be." — Brit Morin
- “Creativity is the brain's invisible muscle — that when used and excercised routinely — becomes better and stronger.” ― Ashley Ormon
- "There is no innovation and creativity without failure." — Brené Brown
- “A hunch is creativity trying to tell you something.” — Frank Capra
- “Reality may be very interesting, but a work of art must be a creation.” — Jean Renoir
- "In order to be creative you have to be allowed to fail.” — Julie Walters
- “A sincere artist tries to create something which is, in itself, a living thing.” — William Dobell
- “The more life you have, the more it's in your pores, the more able you are to be creative as an artist.” — Lesley Manville
- “Social media has colonized what was once a sacred space occupied by emptiness: the space reserved for thought and creativity.” — Mahershala Ali
- “People want to be creatively satisfied, and having fun is such an important part of that.” — John Lasseter
- “I don't have any rules 'cause I would always be breaking them so it would be a waste of time.” — Iris Apfel
Creativity Quotes From Entertainment
Image via Tim Mossholder/Pexels
Movie Quotes
- “To defend ourselves, and fight against assimilating this dullness into our thought processes, we must learn to read. To stimulate our own imagination, to cultivate our own consciousness, our own belief systems. We all need skills to defend, to preserve, our own minds.” — Adrien Brody in Detachment
- “Once a great inventor, always a great inventor. There is always something else.” — Keegan-Michael Key in Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
- “Just create something... new, and there it is, and it's you, out in the world, outside of you, and you can look at it, or hear it, or read it, or feel it... and you know a little more about... you. A little bit more than anyone else does.” — Hilary Swank in P.S. I Love You
- “Artists have the power, through our imagination to escape and degenerate world and create a better one.” — Toby Jones in Infamous
- “I know I’m supposed to hate humans, but there’s something about them. They don’t just survive. They discover, they create!” — Patton Oswalt in Ratatouille
- "I have to believe in everything in order to make things up.” — Harvey Keitel in Youth
Song Lyrics
- "My creative mind/Drifts away/Far far far away/Every time." — "Creative Mind" by Mr. Chedder
- "All I want is food and creative love." — "Food & Creative Love" by Rusted Root
- "Boredom makes you creative." — "Oceans" by Wallow
- "Come with me and you'll be in a world of pure imagination!" — "Pure Imagination" from Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory
Book Quotes
- “I’ve always loved the night, when everyone else is asleep and the world is all mine. It’s quiet and dark—the perfect time for creativity.” ― Porcelain Utopia by Jonathan Harnisch
- “Yes: I am a dreamer. For a dreamer is one who can only find his way by moonlight, and his punishment is that he sees the dawn before the rest of the world.” ― The Critic as Artist by Oscar Wilde
- “I believe that imagination is stronger than knowledge. That myth is more potent than history. That dreams are more powerful than facts. That hope always triumphs over experience. That laughter is the only cure for grief. And I believe that love is stronger than death.” ― All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten by Robert Fulghum
- “You can't depend on your eyes when your imagination is out of focus.” ― A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court by Mark Twain
Check out our TikTok and email newsletter for an extra dose of creativity, and don't forget to read our 40 Inspirational Quotes For Any Stage Of Life!
- 40 Inspirational Quotes To Remind You You're Right Where You Need To Be ›
- 19 Creative Ways to Use Quotes in Your Wedding Decor ›
- 25 Confidence-Boosting Quotes by Outrageously Inspiring Women ›
- 8 Ways to Turn Your Fave Quotes into DIY Wall Art ›
- These Watercolor Quotes Will Make You Feel All the Feels ›
- 10 Creativity Quotes to Kick Off Your Year ›
- #iamcreative: 10 Quotes About Creativity ›
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!