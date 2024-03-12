30 Unique Mocktail Recipes For Fun Summer Sips
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Sometimes, you’re just not up for drinking alcohol! Maybe you have some important work to tackle. Maybe you have some health-related reasons for choosing mocktails this year. Maybe you’re just tired of boozing after the holidays or in general.
No matter the case, these mocktail recipes are a delicious (and easy) addition to your daily drink menu! Follow these mocktail recipes to a tee or let them inspire you to concoct your own non-alcoholic creation! These 30 mocktails let you sip away – without the threat of a dreaded hangover. Let's get into it!
What is a mocktail?
Photo by Kelian Pfleger / PEXELS
A mocktail is a mixed drink that tastes like a cocktail but doesn't have alcohol. It's a great option for anyone who can't have booze, is sober curious, or is trying out a challenge like Sober October or Dry January.
Is there alcohol in mocktails?
Photo by Handi Berty / PEXELS
There is no alcohol in mocktails. Here are some delicious alternatives to add:
- Sparkling grape juice
- Fruit juice
- Lemonade
- Soda
- Sparkling water
What is a mocktail made of?
Photo by Geraud Pfeiffer / PEXELS
Mocktails are typically made of fresh fruit, juice, sparkling water, herbs, and more — but you can experiment until you find a mix that you like!
Why make mocktails?
Photo by Pixabay / PEXELS
Mocktails can are a healthy alternative to traditional alcoholic drinks. They're also a way to make sure no one feels left out during dinners or parties. Keep reading for some delicious mocktail recipes.
Faux Mojito
This mocktail mojito has notes of lemon, orange, and mint for a spring and summer-ready sip. Make sure you go off with the garnishes to really amp up the vibes! (via Brit + Co)
Kombucha Mocktail
Get some *extra* health benefits in your mocktail with this recipe that includes gut-healthy kombucha. It also features strawberries and ginger for a super flavorful end result. (via Brit + Co)
Sleepy Girl Mocktail
This viral mocktail is so yum. A cheery, easy mix of tart cherry juice, magnesium powder, and sparkling prebiotic soda makes the perfect mocktail recipe to concoct ahead of bedtime since the magnesium can help facilitate good sleep. If you're not ready for some shut-eye, nix the magnesium powder. (via Brit + Co)
Jaguar's Coupe Mocktail
Think of this mocktail as a spicy, smoky mezcal cocktail, sans alcohol. You'll combine fresh bell pepper juice, pineapple juice, lime juice, honey, and non-alc mezcal to make it. Cinco de Mayo is calling! (via Brit + Co)
Grapefruit Thyme Fizz
This sparkling mocktail recipe only requires 3 ingredients to create yumminess. The secret is using Betty Buzz Sparkling Grapefruit for the mixer. (via Brit + Co)
Rosemary Watermelonade
This is the perfect drink to get you in a warm weather mood, even when it's still cold outside. You can trust us — rosemary, watermelon, and lemons are a combo made in heaven. (via Brit + Co)
Blueberry Lavender Fizz
Foamy, fruity, and a beautiful pastel shade, these NA drinks are perfect for any time of day. Their color comes from the mix of jam and heavy cream, but the sparkling water still gives this mocktail recipe a nice edge. (via Brit + Co)
Cucumber Ginger Mint Agua Fresca
This refreshing, citrusy drink is exactly the kind of thing you need, whether you're cooling off in the afternoon or you're daydreaming about summer. All you need to do is blend the ingredients and strain into a glass. Talk about easy. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Waterloo Sangria
Concocted with Waterloo's new flavors and seasonal fresh fruit, this is one tasty mocktail (that can also be made in a big batch!) perfect for any season. (via Waterloo)
Strawberry Thyme Lemonade
Strawberry lemonade is a tried and true classic, and adding in fresh thyme (or mint, or basil) provides an herbal flavor that's unique yet delicious. (via Calico and Twine)
Fiery Golden Mango Tonic
This drink has a mix of flavors and layers that is almost too good to be true. Chamomile tea, ginger, mango juice, lemon, turmeric, and cayenne pepper? You have to taste it to believe it. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Persimmon Sour
This sober sipper is delightfully sweet, but has a nice sour side, too. To make it, shake 2 oz fresh orange juice, 1 oz lemon juice, .5 oz agave, and 1 egg white over ice. Pour 2 oz of Aura Bora Persimmon Clove into a glass with ice, then pour the contents of the shaker over it. Garnish with a shake of cinnamon, and a persimmon slice for added fanciness. (via Aura Bora)
Whatever Floats Your Boat
This vibrant drink combines citrus, honey, cucumber, and Ghia Berry to create a refreshing AF sip. To make it, shake 3 muddled cucumber slices, 0.75 oz honey, and 0.5 fresh lemon juice vigorously over ice. Strain into a rocks glass with a large ice cube, then float a splash of Ghia Berry to top things off. Garnish with a cucumber slice! (via Ghia)
Golden Spice Maple Nectar
This seasonal mocktail combines Monin's Maple Spice and Golden Turmeric syrups, fresh orange, carrot, and lemon juice for a fragrant and flavorful sip. (via Monin)
Cranberry Mocktail
This fruity, sober sipper will last you through the holiday season with notes of cranberry and herbs. (via Crowded Kitchen)
Spicy Margarita Mocktail with Grapefruit
Margaritas are one of our favorite drinks, and this booze-free pick features a delicious mix of lime juice, grapefruit juice, jalapeño simple syrup, and Tajin. Don't forget the salt rim! (via Cilantro Parsley)
Strawberry Passion No-groni
To make this mocktail, first you'll craft your own apéritif blend: combine 16 oz grapefruit juice, a few slices of dried orange, and some warm spices in a saucepan and let it simmer for about 30 minutes. Strain and chill the blend, then pour equal parts wildwonder Strawberry Passion and the apéritif blend into a glass with ice. Voila! (via wildwonder)
Risky Business
The Risky Business mocktail from Garth Poe at Easy Bistro & Bar is a super fun play on the Whiskey Sour, except it nixes the alcohol altogether. To make it, mix 1.5 oz Seedlip Aromatic (#94), .75 oz grenadine, .5 oz strawberry-balsamic shrub, .5 oz lemon juice, .5 oz lime juice, and 3 cardamom pods together in an iced shaker, then strain into a glass and garnish with a lemon slice!
"Whiskey" Apple
This whiskey-less mocktail still has a nice kick to elevate your NA adventures. To make it, pour 1.5 oz non-alcoholic whiskey, 0.25 oz lemon juice, and 0.5 oz honey into a glass with ice, and stir. Top it all off with a pour of AVEC x Yes! Apples Fuji Apple & Cardamom, garnishing with an apple slice to finish. Enjoy! (via AVEC)
The Best Mimosa Recipe
Mimosas are incredibly easy to turn into mocktails, which is great, considering how fun they are to drink! Add this recipe to your plans for baby showers, brunches, or girls' nights in for some extra fun. Find a non-alcoholic sparkling wine to keep that desired sweetness, or opt for sparkling water if you prefer no sugar. (via Two Spoons)
Paloma Mocktail
This recipe doesn't just swap the booze for orange juice and agave, but also uses black salt on the rim instead of white salt for an unexpected finish. (via Chef Bai)
Ginger Citrus Go-Getter
This mocktail earns its elegance from some DIY ice cubes made with edible flowers. Once you've made your own, add 2 oz green juice, 2 oz coconut water, 1 tsp lemon juice, and a pinch of sea salt to a shaker and shake vigorously. Pour into a glass with the floral ice cubes, then top it all off with 6 oz Waterloo Ginger Citrus Twist Sparkling Water and a cucumber slice! (via Waterloo)
Peach Honeysuckle Mocktail
This mocktail recipe is so simple, but yields a deliciously complex flavor. To make it, shake 1 oz grapefruit juice, .75 oz lime juice, and .25 oz agave syrup over ice. Then, pour into a glass with ice and add 3 oz Aura Bora Peach Honeysuckle over top. Garnish with a grapefruit slice and sip away! (via Aura Bora)
Melon-ial Mocktail
This sweet mocktail recipe is full of melon flavors. To make it, add 2 oz store-bought or homemade melon juice into a wine glass. Add 1 oz Ghia Berry and a pour of your favorite sparkling water. Top things off with ice, fresh herbs, and a lemon wheel! (via Ghia)
Lemon Mocktail
This easy mocktail recipe looks beautiful but only takes five minutes to put together. You can upgrade your ice cubes and add edible flowers to the drink to take things to the next level. (via Amanda Wilens)
Easy Elderflower Mocktail Recipe
You can try making your own elderflower syrup for this recipe (or grabbing a bottle online), but you can't go wrong either way. With the syrup, club soda, and berries, this drink is just the refreshing sip you need once late afternoon rolls around. (via Salt & Lavender)
Berry Skinny Faux Cosmo
This mocktail recipe is as easy as can be. You'll make your own mix of Razz-Cranberry or Berry LaCroix Sparkling Water, light Cranberry juice, and lime juice for a refreshing bev! (via La Croix)
Woodford Spire Cocktail
All you need to do to turn this mixed drink into a mocktail is swap the bourbon for black tea. With lemonade and cranberry juice, this is a delicious sip for any day of the week. (via Barley & Sage)
Lemon Spezi
Similar to how the TikTok-viral dirty soda swaps coffee for Coca-Cola, this drink uses soda in place of tea for a new take on the Arnold Palmer. Lemon Coke just got upgraded. (via Culinary Hill)
Peachy Keen
To make this mocktail, first, you'll craft your very own juice ice cubes by freezing your favorite juice (pineapple, apple, orange, etc.) inside some molds. Then, combine 2 oz ginger kombucha and 4 oz Waterloo Peach Sparkling Water in a glass, garnishing it all with the cubes and a single rosemary sprig for maximum mocktail fanciness. (via Waterloo)
Planning to make any of these mocktail recipes this year? Tell us which ones in the comments below, and tag us on Instagram!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
This post has been updated with additional reporting by Chloe Williams and Meredith Holser.
Lead image via Two Spoons.
- 8 Refreshing Summer Mocktails You Can Enjoy During Pregnancy ›
- 20 Easter Mocktails for the Whole Family to Enjoy ›
- 21 Tasty Mocktails to Sip on This Season ›
- 17 Refreshing Summer Mocktails Everyone Can Enjoy - Brit + Co ›
- 14 Spring Mocktail Recipes - Brit + Co ›
- 11 La Croix Mocktail Recipes for Summer - Brit + Co ›
- This Kombucha Drink Is One Of Our Favorite Mocktail Recipes - Brit + Co ›
- 12 Fall Mocktails And Non-Alcoholic Drink Recipes - Brit + Co ›
- 22 Pretty Holiday Mocktails For 2022 - Brit + Co ›
- I Just Did Sober October – Here’s What I Learned - Brit + Co ›
- Booze-Free New Year's Eve Party Ideas — Brit + Co - Brit + Co ›