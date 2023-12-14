Kristen Wiig’s “Palm Royale” On Apple TV+ Is One Of Our Most-Anticipated Shows Of 2024
As much as I love a seasonal comfort show (hey Gilmore Girls!), aspirational TV is just as good. I'm talking about Apple TV+'s new show, Palm Royale. Even though it's the dead of winter in New York City, the first look at Palm Royale totally has me dreaming of summer days by the pool, lemonade recipes, and hopping back on the crochet style trend. Here's everything you need to know about the new series so you can daydream about summer, too. :)
Who's starring in Palm Royale?
Alongside Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale stars Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Julia Duffy, Kaia Gerber, Laura Dern, and Allison Janney. Bruce Dern and Carol Burnett are also set to guest star!
What is Palm Royale about?
Inspired by Juliet McDaniel's Mr. and Mrs. American Pie, Maxine (Kristen Wiig) wants to break into the high society of Palm Beach more than anything. As Maxine works to cross that class line, meeting a cast of colorful characters along the way, she has to decide how much she's actually willing to give up on the way to the top.
Where can you watch Palm Royale?
All 10 episodes of Palm Royale will be available to stream on Apple TV+ March 20, 2024.
Is Palm Royale a comedy?
Yes, Palm Royale is a comedy! And considering it stars actresses like Kristen Wiig, Allison Janney, and Carol Burnett, we know it's going to be very funny.
What are the themes in Palm Royale on Apple TV+?
According to the official press release, the main theme running throughout Palm Royale is something we still think about today, sometimes on a daily basis (our Roman Empire, if you will): “How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?” It's all about themes of identity and belonging and community, and just might make you redefine what they mean for you.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!