Amazon 1. The Stillwater Girls by Minka Kent Wren and her sisters, Sage and Evie, live in a cabin that's nowhere near civilization. They were taught not to trust most things so they have no idea how life really works. And when Evie gets sick, their mother takes her out for help. When they don't come back, Wren and Sage fear the worst. However, the "worst" shows up to their door when a strange man demands to know where their mother is. Fearing for their lives, the sisters leave their closed-off world behind and discover that their way of living may have been a lie from the beginning.

Amazon 2. Burning Ground by D.A. Galloway Graham Davidson's story begins in 1971, when he's still a young man who's guilt-ridden over his siblings' deaths. He has no clue where his life is going, but manages to get valuable advice from a member of the Crow tribe and even secures a job at Yellowstone National Park. Somehow he ends up in Yellowstone a full century before his time in 1871 and connects with the Hayden Expedition. From being tormented by a lieutenant to facing even more grave threats, Graham's journey isn't without its hardships. But, he still manages to fall in love and has to ask himself if the past is worth risking his future for.

Amazon 3. Where the Rivers Run North by Sam Norton Over 80,000 souls passed along the Oregon Trail in 1849 and met untimely demises. From disease to consistent disputes, it was a dangerous journey that claimed many lives. Yet, Native Americans were sure the Treaty of 1851 would help them seek refuge in Absaraka. What they didn't expect is to run into issues with other tribes.

Amazon 4. Flight of the Sparrowby Amy Belding Brown Based on a true story, Flight of the Sparrow follows the life of Mary Rowlandson in 1676. She was known to ruffle feathers in the Puritan community she lived in, but she never expected to lose her home and children in the dispute between settlers and Native Americans. She sees the horrific nature of mankind, but also receives beautiful kindness along her journey. She also realizes that the Native Americans she once feared live a beautiful and captivating life. And when she falls in love with James Printer, she begins to confront whether the ideologies she'd been taught were based on fears and lies.

Amazon 5. True Colors by Kristin Hannah Winona, Aurora, and Vivi Ann Grey seem to live different lives after the death of their mother. One wants to get far away from the ranch they've grown up on, while the other two either seek peace or revel in the attention doted on her. However, the most beloved daughter confronts heartbreak and anguish when she decides it's not worth following the rules set in place for her. Soon, the Grey sisters will find what's left of their world shattered beyond repair.

Amazon 6. The Wild Road Home by Melissa Payne Mack Anders has decided his wife Daisy is worth everything and then some. Faced with her fading memory, he decides to ensure her survival by "dying" so she can receive the insurance money from his death. This choice leaves him alone somewhere in Wyoming. Readers also meet Brandi, an 18-year-old girl who's just finished a stint in a juvenile detention center. She makes the choice to save her brother Sy from their unbalanced mom, and resolves to journey to an aunt's house in Casper. But, an accident leaves them in Mack's path instead. Together, the three of them will learn more about life than ever before.

Amazon 7. Chasing the Horizonby Mary Connealy Beth Rutledge is sure of one thing: she has to escape her father's plan to have her committed. Not only does she get away from him, but she manages to rescue her mother. Now all that's left to do is start a new new life in Idaho. However, a wagon scout named Jake Holt is curious about them, and realizes the very women Pinkerton agents are looking for are nearby. As he and Beth get closer, they'll have to decide if love is worth defying an unfair law.

Amazon 8. To the Wild Horizon by Imogen Martin Grace knows she only killed her landlord because he was an evil man, but that's not how it'll look to the authorities. So she chooses to leave most of her and her brother Tom's belongings behind so they can join others headed to the Oregon Trail. It's on this journey that Grace promises to keep her and Tom safe no matter what. Unsure of what they'll actually face, Grace will soon find she's more resilient than she's given herself credit for.

