Every Kaia Gerber Library Science Book Club Pick For 2025
Kaia Gerber's book club — Library Science — is back in town, and it's continuing a long-held promise of championing different stories from fresh voices. Alongside her co-founder Alyssa Reeder, Kaia's immaculate taste in non-mainstream books is something we're willing to study in case we want to create our own literary circles with friends.
Most notably, Library Science carved a unique space for itself in 2020 when its "weekly Instagram Live evolved — in the most natural way — into a community that is able to use reading as a gateway into some important albeit difficult conversations." More than ever, said conversations are vital if we want to continue understanding each other and the world around us. So, here is every book club picks for 2025 so far!
February 2025
The Wickedest by Caleb Femi
Caleb Femi's storytelling skills set the scene for an exclusive party that's not without its flaws in South London. It's true that earning a spot on the coveted guest list is the talk of the town, but not everyone will make it on there. Also, it's hard to pretend minorities are treated like they're beneath the elite lucky who get to party all night.
Told through a series of texts, poems, and more, The Wickedest invites you to relive an unforgettable night.
