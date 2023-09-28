12 White Cable Knit Sweaters To Channel Your Inner Rory Gilmore
There are some TV and movie costumes that just never leave you. Blair and Serena's uniforms from Gossip Girl, Sarah's layered necklaces from Outer Banks, and, of course, Rory Gilmore's white cable knit sweater from season one of Gilmore Girls. The deeper we get into fall, the more I think about this single article of clothing and I've come to the conclusion that I must have chunky white sweater for my Thanksgiving outfit, and scoured the internet for some options so that you don't have to ;). Here are 12 white cable knit sweaters for all your fall outfits.
Rory's White Cable Knit Sweater
Image via The WB/The CW
First, let's explore the importance of the iconic white sweater. The Gilmore Girls pilot is peak cozy, feel-good TV, and the clothing choices really emphasize that the first year. Rory's a little more naive and innocent at the beginning of the series, and the warmth of the sweater highlights that perfectly — it looks like she's walking around wearing a blanket. Stars Hollow itself is as cozy as the sweater, all of which add up to the comfort we get from watching Gilmore Girls every year. And somehow...all of those emotions are tied up in this one white cable knit sweater.
Wanna wear that feeling on the regular? Here are some options to shop!
Shop White Cable Knit Sweaters
Sage White Cable Knit Sweater
If you plan to live in your high waisted jeans and trousers this fall, then this is the perfect pullover for you. The boxy shape is perfect for its cropped hem, and the half-and-half cable knit design gives it a blouse-like finish.
By Anthropologie Cold Shoulder Cable Sweater
A casual slouchy sweater gets a little bit of edge with a cold shoulder design. Don't worry though, the mock neck will keep you from feeling *too* cold.
J. Crew Cable Crewneck Sweater
This crewneck might look simple but it makes for the perfect loungewear. It's also sustainably sourced and made in a Fair Trade certified facility. You can't go wrong there.
Hollister Easy Cable Knit Crew Sweater
A tighter weave on the yarn gives this white cable knit sweater a more polished finish, making it perfect for your go-to leather mini or jeans. You can keep it dainty with tiny hoops and a headband or find the craziest statement earrings out there.
Women's Cable-Knit Mock Neck Sweater
Looking to make an extra statement? Bishop sleeves add an extra layer of romance (just make sure that if you wear it to dinner, you don't accidentally dip them into your plate!).
Cropped White Cable Knit Sweater
A few frayed edges and a more casual design mean that this is the perfect pick for when you need a casual Saturday morning sweater, regardless of whether you're watching a sitcom or grabbing coffee.
Cable-Knit V-Neck Crop Sweater
To channel Rory's school-loving side, go with a white cable knit sweater that features a v-neck. It's giving light academia.
Lightweight Crew Neck Aran Sweater
This pick is made from 100% pure new wool, meaning it's the perfect choice for walking around Stars Hollow (er, the neighborhood), especially when it gets cold. Talk about the coziest fall outfit ever.
Oversized Cable Knit Chunky Pullover Sweater Dress
Give your go-to sweater + jeans combo an even girlier look by choosing a sweater dress instead. It's the perfect way to show off your knee high boots.
Oliver Cropped Cable Knit Sweater
Not a fan of the crewneck style? There are plenty of turtleneck and mockneck options that still look amazing. Case in point: this cropped sweater we could totally see Rory Gilmore wearing to have breakfast at Luke's Diner.
Layered Cable Knit Sweater
With so many layers, this white cable knit sweater has so much visual interest that you can keep the accessories to a minimum! Just grab jeans and your cutest Mary Jane flats.
Sunday Best Peggy Sweater
The slouchy, simple style of this crewneck might be my favorite Rory Gilmore sweater on this list. And the fact that it's made with responsible wool and recycled materials makes me love it even more.
Which white cable knit sweater is your favorite? Check out our Weekly Deals newsletter for more all the shopping inspo you can't miss!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.Lead image via The WB/The CW
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!