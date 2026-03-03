Is 'The Madison' a Sequel to 'Yellowstone'? What to Know About Michelle Pfeiffer's New Taylor Sheridan Show

The Madison trailer is finally here and as soon as I watched it, the first message I sent to the rest of the editorial team here at Brit + Co was "holy cow this looks incredible???" I have to admit, some of Taylor Sheridan's work in the past felt like it lost the plot when it came to writing 3-dimensional women who were always the butt of a joke, but The Madison (starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell) looks exactly like my cup of tea. The trailer, which really highlights the show's themes of grief, family, and love, about moved me to tears so who knows how much I'll cry during the show. And we can thank director/producer extraordinaire Christina Alexandra Voros!

Taylor Sheridan fans, keep reading for The Madison trailer, and the latest news on the Michelle Pfeiffer show before it hits Paramount+.

Watch the brand new 'The Madison' trailer here. Like I mentioned earlier, The Madison trailer really did move me. It's clearly going to be an emotional exploration of grief and how to face life after loss, and even the official synopsis says it's Taylor Sheridan's "most intimate work to date." Compared to violent shows like Yellowstone and 1923, it seems like The Madison will really focus on the emotion and "the ties that bind families together." In this "heartfelt study of grief and human connection," we see the Clyburn family move to Montana from Manhattan after an unexpected event changes their lives. It does take the girls some time to get used to living outside of the city, but in addition to adventure and family time, it looks like love is on the horizon.

Where can I watch The Madison TV series? Paramount+ The Madison is streaming on Paramount+ starting March 14, 2026.

Who's starring in The Madison with Michelle Pfeiffer? Paramount+ The Madison cast includes Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, Beau Garrett, Elle Chapman, Patrick J. Adams, Amiah Miller, Alaina Pollack, Ben Schnetzer, Kevin Zegers, Rebecca Spence, Danielle Vasinova, Matthew Fox, and Will Arnett.

Is The Madison a sequel to Yellowstone? Paramount+ The Madison isn't a direct sequel to Yellowstone (like, it's not about the Duttons like the Beth and Rip spinoff will be) but it is within the Yellowstone universe. It'll have a similar tone to the one you're used to from Taylor Sheridan's OG hit, but it already looks like it'll have a different edge.

Stay tuned for all the latest news on The Madison before it drops on Paramount+. Follow us on Facebook for the latest news!

This post has been updated.