Dunkin’ Just Teamed Up With Cult-Favorite Parke For A Pink-Fueled Drop

Your morning coffee run just got a major style upgrade. Dunkin’ is teaming up with viral clothing brand Parke for a limited-edition collaboration that blends two everyday essentials: your go-to drink order and your go-to outfit. The result? A playful, summer-ready drop that spans exclusive beverages, app-only sips, and seriously cute merch.

Scroll to check out the Dunkin’ x Parke collab!

Parke x Dunkin’ Launching July 17, the Parke Daydream Refresher is the star of the collab, and it’s as dreamy as it sounds. The vibrant pink drink layers triple strawberry flavors with creamy oatmilk and finishes with a fluffy pink Strawberry Cold Foam. It’s giving sweet, nostalgic, and totally Instagrammable.

If you love customizing your order, this part’s for you. The collab introduces 7 “Parke Perfect Sips,” a curated lineup of drinks available exclusively through the Dunkin’ app. Think elevated takes on your usual order, designed to match your vibe, your mood, and yes, your outfit.

Parke x Dunkin’ Parke fans already know: the brand’s varsity mocknecks are basically cult favorites. For this collab, they’re getting a Dunkin’-inspired makeover with two exclusive colorways that channel the brand’s iconic pink and orange palette.

Parke x Dunkin’ The Parke x Dunkin’ collection also includes: A custom claw clip (because no outfit is complete without one)

Co-branded stainless-steel tumblers

Limited-edition giveaways

Parke x Dunkin’ The fashion collection drops July 17 on Parke’s site, while the stainless-steel tumblers follow on July 20 via Dunkin’s merch shop. For a limited time, guests who purchase the Parke Daydream Refresher on July 17 will receive a limited-edition Parke Tumbler at participating Dunkin’ locations, while supplies last!

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