Ranking Everything On The Dunkin' Donuts Breakfast Menu
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Other than having a massive range of tasty coffees and teas, Dunkin’ Donuts’ breakfast menu is stacked with food options. Like its competitor, the Dunkin’ Donuts’ breakfast menu includes breakfast sandwiches, pastries, and snacks. But what are the absolute best things to order from the Dunkin’ Donuts breakfast menu?
If you’re in a pinch for your morning meal, I got you. As a former barista and fast food aficionado whose taste-tested a vast amount of Dunkin’s offerings, I’m equipped to spill the beans on which foods from the Dunkin’ Donuts breakfast menu will satisfy and slay. Let’s get into it!
Wake-Up Wrap
The Wake-Up Wrap reigns supreme for me when it comes to the Dunkin' Donuts breakfast menu, TBH! It scores massive points for convenience, since you can eat it with just one hand. It's a killer road trip snack, or even a great morning commute meal if you're short on options at home.
Stuffed Bagel Minis
Oh my gosh, I could literally eat 20 of these stuffed bagel bites! As opposed to a traditional bagel (in which you'd have to smear on the cream cheese yourself), these convenient little guys are super easy to just pop in your mouth! The flavor is also impeccable and I think the balance between bread and cream cheese is expertly done.
Donuts
It wouldn't be the Dunkin' Donuts breakfast menu without donuts, of course! My favorite is definitely anything rainbow-sprinkled, but there are so many flavors and types of donuts to order, like: Churro, Cherry Blossom, Apple Crumb, Coconut, Glazed, Eclair, Buttermilk, Boston Creme, Chocolate, Cinnamon, and more!
Hash Browns
Dunkin's hash browns are heavenly, straight up. I love that they're shaped into bite-sized pieces for on-the-go enjoyment. They're even better when you stuff the Wake-Up Wrap with a few of 'em. 😉
Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Turkey sausage is so tasty, and I'd argue this sandwich from Dunkin' beats out the regular sausage one. The amount of cheese is just perfect, too.
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
You really can't go wrong with a SEC sammie. I love that Dunkin' serves theirs on a croissant bun rather than your run-of-the-mill English muffin or biscuit. Slather some Sriracha on this bad boy, and you're set up for an amazing morning!
Muffins
The absolute best muffin on the Dunkin' Donuts breakfast menu is Blueberry, no questions asked. The muffins are also available to order in Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, Coffee Cake, and Corn. I love how they taste alongside an iced latte!
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
The Egg & Cheese is pretty basic, but I love that it's a convenient option for the vegetarians stopping by Dunkin'. I wouldn't order it myself (I like my breakfast a bit heartier), but it doesn't deviate too far from the rest of the breakfast sammie lineup on the Dunkin' Donuts breakfast menu!
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
I want to like bacon, but I just don't. That's why I can't quite recommend this Dunkin' Donuts breakfast menu item. But, if you're big on bacon, you'll devour it in mere minutes.
Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich
I hate to say it, but the sourdough bread on this sammie has let me down many times. It's always come out quite hard, which makes getting a bite of the bread and the soft insides really difficult.
Snackin' Bacon
Again, I'm not a bacon stan. I'm sorry!
Bagels
I've never met a bagel I didn't like, and I think the Dunkin' bagels are decent for what they are. They're available in many different flavors: Cinnamon Raisin, Plain, Everything (my fave), Multigrain, Sesame Seed, and White Cheddar Twist.
Croissant
This plain croissant leaves much to be desired. I don't care for it too much since it's lacking in flavor and always seems enjoyably dry. I'd love to see Dunkin' add more croissant flavors to their menu!
English Muffin
The English muffin from Dunkin' is pretty much what you'd expect. It's not fancy in any way, but still a reliable form of sustenance, especially if you're looking for a breakfast menu option that's on the healthier side.
Munchkins Donut Holes
The smaller donuts, Munchkins, come in Butternut, Cinnamon, Glazed Blueberry, Glazed Old Fashioned, Jelly, and Powdered. I love the Glazed Old Fashioned and could probably eat an entire batch if I was feelin' crazy.
Sign up for our newsletter to never miss another menu ranking from your favorite places!
Images via Dunkin'.
- The 2 New Valentine's Drinks On The Starbucks Winter Menu Remind Us Of The Sweeter Things In Life ›
- It's Official: The 2024 Dunkin' Spring Menu Is The Tastiest One Yet ›
- The Dunkin’ Holiday Menu Just Got *Even Better* With Martha Stewart's Espresso Martini Recipe ›
- Dunkin's Fall Menu Has Made An Early Return With All Things Pumpkin Spice ›
- Dunkin’s New Menu Just Dropped – Iconic Valentine’s Donuts Included! ›
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.