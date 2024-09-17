We Just Got A Totally Unexpected 'Parks And Recreation' Cast Reunion — See The Adorable Video!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
In the spirit of The Office reboot and the potential Modern Family reunion, fans of Parks and Rec have been begging for their favorite stars to reunite. (And by "fans," we're talking about ourselves). We can thank the show for Galentine's Day, Treat Yourself Thursdays, and a brand new Parks and Recreation cast reunion! At the premiere for Marvel's new show Agatha All Along, series stars Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza were joined on the purple carpet by Amy Poehler and Adam Scott.
Amy and Adam played Leslie Knope and Ben Wyatt on the NBC sitcom, which ran from 2009-2015. Aubrey played fan-favorite April Ludgate while Kathryn frequently guest starred as Jen Barkley. And this reunion IMMEDIATELY gave us the same dose of serotonin that our favorite Parks and Rec episodes do. Check out the adorable video below!
See The Latest 'Parks And Recreation' Cast Reunion!
"Members of the Pawnee Parks & Rec Department have arrived at the premiere of #AgathaAllAlong," the official Marvel Studios Instagram account said in a video of Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, Adam Scott, and Amy Poehler laughing on the carpet. In the spooky spirit of the Marvel title, the three women wore gorgeous black dresses while Adam opted for jeans, a button down, and a blazer.
"That was insane," Aubrey Plaza told Entertainment Tonight. "I had no idea that was gonna happen...I knew Amy was here [but] I didn't know Adam was coming. Look, you can't stop it. The Parks and Rec buddies are never gonna fail."
While Aubrey's April shared plenty of screen time with Leslie (especially after joining Leslie's City Council campaign), she never actually got to act alongside Katheryn Hahn.
Kathryn told The Hollywood Reporterthat working with Aubrey Plaza “was a dream. We had never had any scenes together in Parks and Rec, I think we passed each other in hallways, but for this to be the first time we really worked together was incredible. I think she’s such an extraordinary actor so to be able to play with her like this was so fun.”
As surprising as the Parks and Recreation cast reunion (and Aubrey Plaza and Kathryn Hahn's team up on Agatha All Along) was, this isn't the first time the cast has talked about getting back together.
Chris Pratt told E! News that he misses his character Andy, who married April in season 3, just as much as fans do. “I would love [a reboot]. I know I would do it...It films like 10 minutes from my house, so that would be dope.”
“I’ll speak for everybody and say we would all do it,” Amy Poehler told Ellen DeGeneres in 2018. “I think we’d all do it someday, it’d be amazing.”
What do you want to see in a Parks and Rec reboot? Let us know on Facebook! Check out Brit + Co's list of Ultimate Feel Good TV Shows to tune into tonight.
Lead image via NBC
- Chris Pratt Says He Would Love to Do a ‘Parks and Recreation’ Reboot ›
- 14 TV Weddings That Will Make You Believe in True Love ›
- Proof That Chris Pratt Had the Funniest Lines on ‘Parks and Recreation’ ›
- Aubrey Plaza’s New Hair Color Is the Complete Opposite of Her Parks and Rec Character ›
- Nick Offerman Made You Some Handcrafted Wood Emoji ›
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!