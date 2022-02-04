This Pink Beetroot Latte Recipe Will Have You Feeling All The Love Day Vibes
What are you sipping on this weekend? Now that February is here, we're in the mood for all things pink... and also for treating ourselves to a cup of self-love. This adorable pink latte will get you in the spirit of the season with its healthy ingredients, bright color, and delicious flavor. Made with beets, honey, and oat milk, it has all the nutritious ingredients to make your heart beet (see what we did there?) a little faster.
Valentine's Day Beetroot Latte
Ingredients:
- 8.5 oz oat milk
- 1 tbsp beetroot powder
- 2 tsp honey (or sweetener of your choice)
- 1⁄4 tsp ground ginger
- cinnamon sticks, or ground cinnamon for dusting (optional)
Directions:
- Using a whisk, gently blend oat milk, beetroot powder, honey, and ground ginger until combined.
- In a small saucepan, heat the the milk mixture until simmering.
- Pour 8 oz of the heated milk mixture into a mug. Reserve roughly .5 oz for the foam.
- To make the frothed foam, use an electric frother or your preferred method.
- Top the beverage with the foamed milk. Sprinkle with ground cinnamon or ginger. Enjoy!
Love this pink latte recipe? Subscribe to our newsletter for even more food + drink recipe ideas!
From Your Site Articles
- 11 Tea Lattes for Fancy Brunches or Chilly Fall Mornings - Brit + Co ›
- Purple Is the New Black With This Dreamy Ube (Yam) Latte Recipe ... ›
- 21 Refreshing Iced Coffee Recipes - Brit + Co ›
- Taste Why This Charcoal Lattes Recipe Is the Next Big Thing - Brit + ... ›
- Get Your Caffeine Hit With Our Spiced Rose Latte Recipe - Brit + Co ›
Maggie is a writer and editor based in Chicago (but constantly traveling). She writes primarily about wellness, mindfulness, astrology, and healthy living, and has a background in fitness and yoga instruction.