15 Plus Size Party Dresses That Make You Feel As Good As You Look
Listen — I'm always looking for a reason to get new party dresses, and the holiday season gives PLENTY of reason alone. We've got sequins and velvet on our brains, but we want everyone to look — and feel! — their best. So, here are some of the best plus size options because there's so many stylish pieces out there that deserve to be highlighted. From mini to maxi, these 15 plus size dresses are going to make someone jealous during the holiday party you're attending.
The Best Plus Size Party Dresses for Birthdays, Holidays & More
Sequin Plus Size Dresses
Target
Eloquii Mini Cowl Sequin Dress
Whoo, you'll be one hot mama in this pink sequin dress! It's worth noting that sequins and the holidays go together like hot chocolate and winter, so this is our way of saying this dress deserves a spot in your closet.
Torrid
Torrid Mini Sequin Mesh Dress
Want to go a little shorter and vibrant without going the pink route? Feast your eyes on this mini dress! It's designed to hug your curves and give you your own personalized version of Jessica Rabbit's dress. Don't lie — we know you've always wanted to wear something sultry like she did in Who Framed Roger Rabbit.
Boohoo
Boohoo Sequin Wrap Dress
As always, leopard print remains the easiest fall/winter trend that anyone can wear. We never thought we'd see it in sequin form, but we've immediately fallen in love with this wrap dress. You can keep the rest of your accessories simple because it's sure to make a statement!
Macy's
Macy's Kiyonna Starry Sequined Lace Dress
Have a winter wedding to attend and want to wear something that feels black-tie without distracting from the bride (huge faux pas)? Dance your way into this sequined lace dress that has — gasp! — pockets!
PrettyLittleThing
PrettyLittleThing Asymmetric Sequin Maxi Dress
OR, wear this form-fitting maxi dress that is as sleek as it's sexy. It's bound to make you walk with your head held high and when paired with a pair of sexy stilettos? Whew, our hearts go out to the ex that happens to see you at the wedding reception.
Lane Bryant
Lane Bryant Lurex Shimmer Dress
Not all holiday parties are meant for you to expel an intoxicating amount of sex appeal. If you're attending a family-friendly event, keep it very demure with with this shimmer dress. It has a silhouette that'll flatter your frame and pockets in case you don't feel like carrying a clutch or wristlet.
Midi Plus Size Dresses
BloomChic
BloomChic Velvet Ruched Midi Dress
Skip the sequins and drape your body in this velvet ruched midi dress. This luxe emerald shade will immediately make you luxurious along with a pair of jewel-encrusted heels.
Eloquii
Eloquii Lurex Midi Dress
This dress is making us blush because it's so pretty. All you have to do is pull it over your head and shoulders without fretting over a back zipper. It has an elastic waist so you'll have room to breathe even though your waist may look cinched in.
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Velvet Midi Dress
Still want to wear something that gives you a little more breathing room? Wear this deep burgundy dress instead. It's the color of the season and comes with an asymmetrical neckline that's hard to ignore.
Amazon
SCOMCHIC Short Sleeve Wrap Dress
Love burgundy, but can't stand velvet? This dress will give you everything you're comfortable with. It doesn't feature a pesky zipper and feels lightweight. It'll look like you're floating on the tides of Christmas if you choose to wear it to your family's annual winter party.
JCPenney
Jessica Howard Sweater Dress
Sweater dresses can be worn to parties, especially if they look like this! The red color is the perfect shade for Christmas gatherings and the flouncy hemline makes it the perfect piece to dress up or down. Just add your footwear of choice and you'll be good to go!
Maxi Plus Size Dresses
Ashley Stewart
Ashley Stewart Hi Low Lurex Mermaid Gown
Excited to bring your S.O. or plus-one along with you to job's holiday party? You have to show up in this mermaid gown. The color alone is fit for a queen, meaning it'll automatically make you look regal. Isn't that what getting dressed up for holiday parties are all about?
Forever21
Forever21 Tiered Tie-Strap Maxi Dress
Honestly, this dress could serve as the perfect wedding reception option too, but you're more than welcome to wear it to a holiday party! The tiered hem gives it a playful appeal while the color balances that with chicness.
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Fleur Strapless Satin Maxi Dress
Take a break from sequins and velvet by wearing satin. It's the kind of fabric that immediately elevates any look which is why we're adding something similar to our winter wardrobe.
City Chic
City Chic Forbidden Love Maxi Dress
Not ready to part ways with summer's bardot trend? We hear ya and agree that you shouldn't have to when plus size party dresses like this exist. Known as the 'Forbidden Love' dress, it may make someone fall in love with you once they spot you wearing it from across the room.
