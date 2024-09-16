11 Flattering Plus Size Jeans That Hug You In All The Right Places
When it comes to clothing, there's nothing more empowering than a good-fitting pair of jeans. And I'm not just talking good, I'm talking these-jeans-were-literally-made-for-me good. As a midsize gal who once exclusively shopped in the plus size section, I know how hard it can be to track down that quality in jeans. Luckily, I've done the research through lived experience (and lots of shopping) and found a handful of brands who've absolutely mastered making on-trend jeans for gals with curvier proportions. Scroll on to see 11 downright flattering pairs of plus size jeans, all perfectly eligible for year-round wear to boost your confidence and complement your personal style.
Levi's
Levi's 501 Original Fit Women's Jeans
Levi's 501 jeans silhouette is the literal blueprint when it comes to denim. They're utterly timeless, and thankfully, very flattering. With a high waistline and straight legs, they're also really easy to wear any way you like. This medium-wash pair in particular will fit closer around the waist and hips before flaunting a looser fit along the legs. The material they're made of boasts a gentle stretchiness to move with you perfectly! Available in sizes 16-24.
Old Navy
Old Navy Extra High-Waisted Sky-Hi Wide-Leg Jeans
One major quality I look for in plus size jeans is a high waistline, because I've found it fits my body best and helps smooth out my tummy. This pair from Old Navy features an extra high waist which is balanced out by wide legs, creating a silhouette that favors bodies that might be more top-heavy. The coolest part is the colorblocked design that'll absolutely turn heads wherever you wear 'em. Available in sizes 00-30.
Gap
Gap High Rise Barrel Jeans
Gap also has tons of plus size jeans to pick from! Barrel jeans are hot right now, and no one should be left out of the trend. This style is shoppable in a wide size range and four different denim washes to help you find your perfect pair! This one is especially comfy since the legs are meant to be very drapey and loose. The waistline is definitely more fitted, and the hem of these jeans tapers inward to create a playful shape that can work stylish wonders with your body. Available in sizes 24-35.
Good American
Good American Always Fits Good Legs Straight Jeans
Good American's plus size jeans are really unique in that they follow a versatile one-size-fits-four sizing chart and always flaunt a gap-proof waistband. The material they're made of has 100% stretch that "ensures optimal flexibility and unrestricted movement." You'll find that the mid-rise waistline and straight leg styling will work with a variety of outfits and garments, making these a great pair to rock year-round. Available up to size 32.
Madewell
Madewell The Plus '90s Straight Jean
These jeans are made from a stretchy material that still retains some rigidity for shaping your body, but not restricting it. They are fairly fitted through the hips and thighs but boast a higher back rise for a "curve-enhancing lift." I really enjoy the darker wash on these, too. It feels perfectly formal for in-office days or date nights, but can easily be styled for casual outings. Available in sizes 14-24.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Low Rise Baggy Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch's Curve Love line is a total godsend for curvy and plus size people. The bespoke fit "eliminates waist gap with additional room through the hip and thigh," and while you may feel weary about rockin' a low-rise pair, I'd argue they're the comfiest silhouette you could ever rock, since the waistband won't dig into your stomach. The baggier fit around the hips and legs is helpful on lazy days, too, all while still making you look put-together. This style comes in so many different washes and lengths. Available in sizes 23-37.
Old Navy
Old Navy High-Waisted OG Loose Utility Jeans
The vertical seaming on these jeans can help shape your body and supply a nice elongating effect for your legs. The waistline sits at the belly button while the fit is only semi-fitted through the hips and thighs. These also have a slight stretch to them, thanks to 1% spandex. Available in sizes 00-30.
American Eagle
American Eagle Stretch Super High-Waisted Straight Jean
American Eagle also brings the range when it comes to plus size jeans. If you're on the hunt for a solid everyday pair, these straight-leg jeans are it! They're crafted from a mid-weight structured denim material with "just enough stretch" for everyday comfort. The medium wash is perfect for pairing with anything from blazers to t-shirts, though they also come in two lighter colors. Available in sizes 000-24.
Free People
We The Free CRVY Gia Wide-Leg Jeans
These designed-for-curves jeans have an additional 2-inch difference between the waist and hips to accomodate for larger, curvier bodies. The high waist-wide leg combo is ultimately super flattering since it can help balance out your figure. I'd absolutely wear these with my fave sweater and ballet flats for fall time! Available in sizes 28-35.
Levi's
Levi's Classic Bootcut Jeans
Another staple in the Levi's jeans vault, this bootcut pair is especially laidback. They have a hint of stretch that's perfect for sporting every day, and the vintage-inspired silhouette is totally on-trend for this season. Levi's says they're their "softest jeans ever." Available up to size 26.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise Cropped Wide Leg Jean
Cropped jeans are especially fun to wear with boots, so you can show off your best footwear. These A&F jeans also follow the brand's Curve Love guidelines, being made with additional room along the hips and thighs. The material is equal parts drapey and rigid to help shape your bod. Available in sizes 24-34.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.