13 Comfy Plus Size Leggings You'll Never Want To Take Off
Fall fashion isn't just about the best Steve Madden boots or Amazon sweater dresses you can find. It's also about casual days where you need something comfortable to take you from point A to B — and what better way to do that than snug plus size leggings? It doesn't matter if you're looking for something stylish to wear that doesn't require zippers, or if you're making your yoga, Starbucks, and Target run. These 13 options are so cozy you may feel like skipping your usual fall outfits!
Torrid
Torrid Full Length Comfort Waist Premium Legging
What's opaque and has a comfortable waistband? Torrid's Comfort Legging!
In addition to kicking sheer leggings out of the way, these are full-length with a slight tapered leg and are made of the softest cotton-blend you'll work your way into. We're talking about a 95% cotton and 5% spandex fit! No wonder they're Torrid's best-selling leggings!
Nike
Nike High-Waisted Graphic Leggings
If you don't mind a little sheer action, Nike's High-Waisted Graphic Leggings will give you what you want. They're spectacularly durable and have more stretch than ever. You'll still get that same cotton and spandex blend that makes the best plus size leggings comfortable, but these somehow maintain a lightweight feel that'll take you from an early morning parent-teacher conference to yoga in the park.
Forever21
Forever21 Active Seamless Flare Leggings
We'd like to thank whoever designed seamless athleisure plus size leggings for anyone who enjoys working out in style and comfort! You'll get support that covers low-impact workouts and a stretch that moves when you do. Plus, these leggings are breathable and keep moisture locked in.
Kohl's
Tek Gear Ultrastretch High-Waisted Side Pocket Leggings
Need a little more security during your morning or afternoon hikes? Go for Tek Gear's Side Pocket Leggings. They're super stretchy and feature side pockets that'll keep your keys and phone in one or two places. They're also made of a moisture-wicking fabric that won't allow your sweat to completely drench you.
Ashley Stewart
Ashley Stewart High Waist Faux Leather Leggings
Faux leather leggings are the easiest way to elevate your fall outfit because they don't require much effort to wear. They're still provide great stretch, but they're just a little sleeker in appearance than their cotton counterparts. You can pair them with one of the new leather jackets in your closet for a chic moto look or you can wear them with an oversized chunky kit sweater.
Target
A New Day High-Waisted Slim Fit Faux Leather Leggings
Similar to Ashley Stewart's faux leather leggings, A New Day has a knack for knowing what styles are trending during fall. You'll still get a high-waisted effect, but you'll also experience a slimmer fit that gently hugs your body. The ankle zipper closures are also a nice touch!
Ashley Stewart
Ashley Stewart Swirl Faux Leather Leggings
The weather may be cooling down, but you can still have a hot girl fall with these swirl faux leather leggings. The tawny port color is similar to the burgundy trend that's literally everywhere in right now, but the pattern gives it a unique twist that'll make you the center of attention.
Target
Wild Fable High-Waisted Butterbliss Leggings (Navy Blue)
These plus size leggings had us at the word 'Butterbliss.' Offering a light-weight stretch, they're made to hug your body in the most cozy and flattering way. Though we're partial to the navy blue color, these leggings also come in brown, slate grey, and turquoise blue!
Torrid
Torrid Full Length Signature Waist Pocket Legging
It's understood that dresses and plus size leggings that have pockets are going to make us go feral. The satisfaction of being able to stick your hands in something you're wearing continues to be unmatched and we'll also champion fashion that thinks about us in this way.
Of course Torrid couldn't be left out of the conversation. One customer they "love that these have pockets" and even asked "what more could you want out of a pair of leggings?"
Walmart
Terra & Sky High Rise Leggings
These machine-washable plus size leggings are so budget-friendly we had to circle back to make sure they're worth buying. According to their 4.6 rating, we're pretty sure they are! Not only that, but they're made of the soft cotton and spandex blend that makes us weak in the knees.
Forever21
Forever21 Split Hem Leggings (Grey)
Headed out for date night, but want a low-fuss outfit to wear? Better call on Forever21's Split Hem Leggings. They're not metallic, but the nice sheen on them makes them look glamorous without doing all of the work that often comes with super chic looks.
Superfit Hero
Superfit Hero SuperSoft Pocket Leggings (Heather Gray)
Once you're done looking cute and stylish, head home so you can slip into these SuperSoft Pocket Leggings. They're Superfit Hero's award-winning design that makes you want to start the online yoga class you've been eyeing. No judgement here because we're in the same boat!
Once your first class starts, you'll appreciate the no roll waistband you don't have to fuss with as you begin learning how to properly stretch your body and calm your nervous system.
Bloomchic
Bloomchic Jack-o-Lantern Leggings (Pre-Order)
We know these plus size leggings are for preorder only right now, but they have Halloween etched all over them! We love anything that reminds us of warm, gooey pumpkin pancake recipes and these look like the walking spicy dish we think you need. Don't miss out because they're estimated to ship by October 11 — which is next Friday!
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.