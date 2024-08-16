13 Flattering Plus Size Fall Dresses That Wear Well With Anything
Around here, fall is the best season of them all. Fall time beckons for the cutest outfits, too. The art of layering comes back into our wardrobes, and we’re constantly sporting our go-to fall shoes. If you’ve been searching for ways to bulk up your fall style repertoire, look no further than these fall dresses. Each of these styles are plus size-friendly, too, though they don’t sacrifice personal flair or comfort one bit. Shop our fave styles below!
Target
A New Day Mini Vest Dress
Vests are gonna be a huge trend for fall, and this mini dress translates the trend perfectly with plenty of buttons and a sleek v-neck shape. It's the perfect contender for fall layering – it'd look sweet with a denim jacket and tall boots!
Old Navy
Old Navy Jean Popover Shirt Dress
Denim dresses aren't going away anytime soon. This easy pull-on shirt dress is a bit flowy without drowning your figure. Plus, it has some pretty convenient pockets up front! This one will work wonderfully for work and weekends alike.
Nordstrom
Chelsea28 Flutter Plissé Midi Dress
The tiny pleats on this midi dress work to flatter your figure like no other. In addition to the folds, this dress has a comfortably stretchy waistband that draws you in without being too restricting.
A New Day Midi Perfect Slip Dress
This neutral-toned slip dress is ideal for wearing under a cozy fall cardigan. When you want to shed your layers, it's fitted with two adorable ruched straps that'll definitely turn heads.
Boohoo
Boohoo Plus Ruffle Strap Maxi Dress
Okay, ruffles! If you're venturing out on a date or grabbing drinks with the girls, this plus size formal dress is perfect.
Nordstrom
Treasure & Bond Floral Maxi Dress
Hello, fall colors. This maxi dress has all the hues and patterns to help you settle into the season. The milkmaid-esque neckline is complete with a cute little bow that amps up the feminine energy of your 'fit.
Target
A New Day Ruched Midi Dress
Cheetah is bound to be everywhere this fall. Douse your next fall look in this spicy pattern for an immediate confidence boost! This pick would look so chic with a denim jacket and some white boots.
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Tie Back Tiered Maxi Dress
The detailing around the waistline of this tiered maxi dress will cinch your waist in the most flattering way. It's so princess-y overall, you'll want to twirl every 5 minutes.
Boohoo
Boohoo Plus Burnout Mesh High Neck Long Sleeve Mini Dress
The high neck on this mini feels super elegant, and is especially handy if you want to dress up without showing too much skin. It's perfectly modest, though you could spice this plus size dress up easily with some colorful accessories and fall shoes.
Old Navy
Old Navy Fit & Flare Crepe Midi Dress
A square neckline is gonna get us every time. The square shape is mirrored on the back of this dress, too, making it feel uber-romantic. The puff sleeves only add to the romance! This dress also features a smocked back that's super stretchy to prioritize your comfort.
Nordstrom
Standards & Practices Cowl Neck Satin Slipdress
This dreamy deep green is *the* signature color once fall starts to set in. This dress could easily double as a wedding guest dress if you're going to any fall foliage-filled destination weddings this year.
Target
A New Day Tailored Mini Vest Dress
This dress means business! Though it's packed with elevated details from the front buttons to pockets, this style is versatile enough for casual occasions, too.
Gap
Gap Linen-Cotton Puff Sleeve Mini Shirtdress
The tie waist on this dress will let you control your look entirely. Plus, it's made of cotton, ensuring your look is supremely breathable and comfy all day long! The vertical stripes will flatter your bod seamlessly.
Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more trending fall styles!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- I Tried The Viral Summer Friday Jet Lag Mask — Here's My Honest Opinion ›
- Why Shopping Malls Meant Everything To Me As A Teen ›
- 27 Stunning Plus-Size Wedding Dresses Fit For Any Style ›
- 10 Flattering Amazon Plus Size Dresses For Any Occasion ›
- 11 Old Navy Plus Size Dresses That’ll Look So Chic For Fall ›
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.