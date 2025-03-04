Outfit inspo incoming!
The 6 “Most Flattering” Plus-Size Spring Trends For 2025
Spring is truly the best season of them all when it comes to fashion, because it typically calls for a fun wardrobe refresh! You’ll be elated to know that this season’s trends are serving up some seriously flattering options – especially for plus-size body types!
From flowy dresses that move with you to more-tailored pieces that highlight your curves in all the right ways, get ready to refresh your springtime wardrobe with pieces that feel just as good as they look.
Scroll on for the top 6 most flattering spring trends, all perfect for plus-size bodies!
1. Wrap Dresses
Nordstrom
City Chic Amira Spot Long Sleeve Satin Wrap Minidress
Wrap dresses are a plus-size wardrobe staple because they naturally cinch in around the waistline, creating a defined shape while enhancing your curves.
Quince
Quince 100% Silk Jersey Midi Wrap Dress
Plus, the wrap effect lets you easily customize the fit of your dress that flatters your body without being too restrictive.
Anthropologie
Exquise The Tobie Button-Front Pleated Shirt Dress
For springtime, opt for lightweight, breathable fabrics like cotton or jersey for a perfectly comfy look!
2. High-Waisted Skirts
Target
Ava & Viv High-Rise Maxi Full Skirt
High-waisted skirts also work wonders for plus-size bodies. By accentuating the waist and elongating the legs, they also let you move freely – pants, who?!
Target
Ava & Viv Fit & Flare Maxi Jean Skirt
A-line or pleated skirt styles create a nicely-balanced silhouette for your figure. Pair them with tucked-in tops or crop tops for a trendy and effortless spring outfit idea!
3. Playful Jackets
Levi's
Levi's 90s Trucker Jacket
A structured (yet playful) jacket like a cropped denim, chore jacket, or lightweight blazer flawlessly adds definition to the upper half of your body – all without bulk.
Madewell
Madewell Plus Denim Cropped Cargo Jacket
For a plus-size ‘fit, choose a more well-fitted jacket. It’ll help give you shape rather than overwhelm your frame. For this season, fun patterns or pastel colors are perfect for achieving a stylish look!
4. Square Necklines
Wild Fable
Wild Fable Long Sleeve Ruched Square Neck Top
Show your collarbone and shoulders some love this spring! Square necklines – whether on tops, tanks, or dresses – draw balance to your look while still being light and playful enough for the season.
Quince
Quince Second Skin Square Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit
Plus, squared-off necklines make way for you to show off your favorite necklace or even a fun silk scarf!
5. Wide Belts
Lane Bryant
Lane Bryant Twisted Waist Belt
If you have a plus-size body type, wide belts are total game-changers for further defining your waist and enhancing your curves.
Old Navy
Old Navy Wide Ring-Buckle Faux-Leather Belt
Thicker belts are ideal here, as they help create a cinched-in effect. This spring, shop for belts in easy basic colors zingy or pastels to complement the lighter fabrics you’re already wearing.
6. Silky Mini Dresses
Princess Polly
Princess Polly Spader Corset Mini Dress
Light and breezy is the name of the game when it comes to spinning fashion – and silky mini dresses define it fall into that category. They bring about all the confidence and femininity you need for spring!
Amazon
Oyoangle Plus Size Halter Neck Dress
The smooth, flowy qualities of silk can drape beautifully over your curves, creating a sleek look. For a plus-size-friendly ‘fit, search for styles with ruching, wrap details, or adjustable straps for the much-needed comfort factor. From there, wear one with your favorite spring boots or ballet flats!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.