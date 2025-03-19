Spring = dress season , so it’s time to set your collectionright. This spring, the fashion world is not shying away from fun colors , textures, and patterns – and we truly can’t wait to wear all the spring dress trends for 2025!

Of course, we wouldn't cosign any fashion trend that’s not comfy as can be. Luckily, these 5 spring dress trends are available in the coziest, breeziest styles for the season! If you’re ready to give your wardrobe a little refresh, these 5 must-have spring dress trends will guide you to sheer chicness.

Scroll on for the top 5 spring dress trends to wear in 2025!

1. Butter Yellow Dresses Reformation Reformation Balia Linen Dress

Soft, pastel yellow hues are dominating this spring – butter yellow in particular brings a fresh and uplifting vibe to any ‘fit! It’s also extremely versatile since it complements a wide range of skin tones and pairs effortlessly with both neutral tones and more colorful accents.

Target Wild Fable Drop Waist Mini Sundress

Try on a butter yellow dress and experience the magic of the color for yourself. We especially love any silhouette that leans more feminine (cap sleeves, drop waists, square necklines) to coincide with the serene shade!

2. Linen Vest Dresses Madewell Madewell V-Neck Mini Vest Dress A ton of our favorite places to shop are also hitting spring heavy with linen vest dresses. They’re typically more structured than your average dress, and many designs are perfectly minimalist so you can have more fun accessorizing ‘em. Plus, the breezy, easy linen fabric they’re made of is springtime’s ultimate match!

Abercrombie & Fitch The A&F Mara Linen-Blend Vest Mini Dress

This spring dress trend offers the ideal mix of casual fashion and polished looks, so you can easily dress one up with heels and a cardigan or down with some sneaks and a chore jacket.

3. Gingham Dresses Quince Quince 100% European Linen Scoop Neck Midi Dress

Though fairly timeless, gingham is back in a big way for spring 2025! Gingham dresses let you infuse your outfits with nostalgic charm and just the right amount of playfulness for any springtime event.

Urban Outfitters Kimchi Blue Zosia Tiered Babydoll Mini Dress

We’re seeing the pattern more and more in bold colors and fun fits, which have us so excited for outdoor parties and picnics. This spring dress trend is a must-have if you don’t already have a gingham dress in your closet.

4. Denim Dresses Gap Gap Denim Mini Dress

From barrel jeans to denim chore jackets, denim shows no signs of slowing down, even though it’s warming up! Denim dresses are being fashioned in so many different cuts and silhouettes, but no matter what kind of design you snag, you’ll be looking chic as ever.

Free People We The Free Edie Denim Skirtall

Denim dresses pair wonderfully with just about anything from knee-high boots to platform sandals – it all depends on whether you want to wear them more casually or in an elevated way!

5. Open-Back Dresses Reformation Reformation Soleil Knit Dress

For a flirty spring vibe, open-back dresses are the way to go. Their daring design adds an unexpected twist to classic silhouettes, from minis to maxis alike. Open-back dresses cater to those searching for statement pieces that don’t feel too over-the-top, either.

Free People Free-est Mindy Backless Midi

They truly bring the drama, and many styles available to shop now include extra measures for added coverage, which is uber-convenient for a night out!

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more of the latest fashion trends!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.