Daylight saving time is finally here so we've been thinking about the cute spring outfits we want to wear. We've already found the most flattering petite jeans to dance into, but now we're setting our sights on plus-size skirts that won't make us look frumpy. If it's not obvious, we firmly reject the idea that someone's height or weight indicates they're unable to dress fashionably — how "outdated!"

Since we know you're looking for curvy-girl approved options, we have the perfect skirts that'll take you from dinner parties to that upcoming spring break trip you're ready for!

Scroll to find the cutest plus-size skirts that'll make you feel like the stylish fashionista you are!

Anthropologie Anthropologie The Tilda Maxi Slip Skirt We can always count on a satin skirt to be consistent year-round! Not only are they versatile, but they're flattering for all body types! But this version features a side split that has "girl dinner" etched into every seam. Or you can always wear it during your planned solo date outing!

Lane Bryant Lane Bryant High-Rise Denim Pencil Skirt You either hate to see denim skirts coming or you're madly in love with them. Between us, we're in the latter group after seeing Lane Bryant's take on them. The darker wash has an air of spring sophistication about it that makes it workwear-friendly, plus it'll take you to happy hour with your friends!

Pretty Little Thing Pretty Little Thing Plus Tan Faux Suede Skirt Got plans to attend an influencer event soon? You'll need a skirt that errs between professional and stylish. Since Pretty Little Thing's "controversial" rebrand, we've been seeing elevated styles that suggest they're catering to an audience that's redefining their idea of fun. Our verdict for this suede mini number? Yes and yes!

ELOQUII ELOQUII x Kate Spade NY Stripe Trumpet Skirt Picture this: You're enjoying a nice trip to a vineyard for wine tasting and have found the perfect field of tulips to frolic in. How cool would it be if you were wearing this gorgeous trumpet skirt and a cute pink cardigan? We say it'll be very cool.

Macy's And Now This Rhinestone-Embellished Skirt Slip skirts are everything but boring. For example, look at this rhinestone cutie. It's saying, "I'm ready for a little blind-date action" without being overboard. The last thing you'll want to do this spring is wearing huge sequins on a first date unless your suitor's invited you to a themed party!

Ulla Popken Von Laden Ribbon Trim Accent Skirt Live a little this spring and lean into something that feels perfect for Easter. It's a great option to wear to your church's annual picnic because it's reminiscent of the beautiful colors found in nature.

Unique Vintage Unique Vintage 1940s Plaid Boucle Trumpet Skirt Do you need another trumpet skirt? No, but we bet you're eyeing this vintage-inspired one anyway. We don't know why, but plaid means a lot to our inner preppy girl and we're sure you feel the same.

Torrid Torrid Retro Swing Skirt Ella Fitzgerald said it best: "It don't mean a thing if it ain't got that swing." We doubt she was referring to this skirt, but the rules still apply for plus-size clothing. This is a flattering and comfortable piece that'll keep you cool on days where the temperature's teetering between spring and summer, but we only have one piece of advice: avoid wearing on windy days!

Ashley Stewart Ashley Stewart Button Embellished Midi Skirt Stop! According to us, you need this gorgeous embellished skirt that'll get you compliments wherever you go. It almost appears A-line, but the hem stops short of that so you won't feel restricted while walking around.

BloomChic BloomChic Ditsy Floral Print Skirt We can still hear Miranda Priestly's chilling voice in our ear, but what's spring fashion without florals? We don't want to know so we're sharing this cute piece with you. Plus, the elastic waist seems like the perfect addition if you're going to a 5-course dinner party.

City Chic City Chic Kyra Leopard Print Skirt Leopard print still has its claws in us, but we're not ashamed. It's one of the easiest patterns to style because you wear a cute green, red, or pink top with it to make it spring-friendly. And once you add a nice pair shoes, you'll be ready for all the photo-ops on your upcoming trip!

Ashley Stewart Ashley Stewart Mermaid Denim Skirt Did you know all denim skirts aren't created equal? It's something we should be knowledgeable about, but fashion keeps surprising us! This mermaid-style design's thrown us for a loop in the best way because it's meant to accentuate your figure without making you feel like you have to squeeze into it. After all, there's no fun in that.

Amazon Moon Wood Pleated Maxi Skirt You need a willowy skirt that's going to take you from walking around an outdoor festival to dancing non-stop when your favorite performers hit the main stage. Take it from us, you need something as cute and cozy as this pleated maxi skirt.

Target Universal Thread Eyelet Maxi Skirt We think our hearts just skipped several beats because this eyelet skirt looks like a princesses dream come true! While that may be a slight exaggeration, the beauty of this piece isn't! It even comes with a matching top!

