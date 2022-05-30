May 30, 2022
This Poke Bowl Recipe Will Show You How Easy It Is To Make A Healthy Lunch At Home
Before a lot of us started WFH, poke bowls had become a go-to staple for many a workweek lunch. A traditional Hawaiian recipe, poke bowls are healthy, flavorful, light, and *insanely* delicious. If you've been intimidated to make poke bowl recipes at home, you really shouldn't be — they're WAY more low-maintenance to prepare than sushi, and as long as you're using sushi-grade fish, they shouldn't scare you based on the raw factor. Keep reading for our absolute favorite poke bowl recipe, and get ready to save at least $20 a week if, like many of us, you've developed a poke bowl habit.
Tuna Poke Bowl Recipe
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 2 tablespoons rice vinegar, divided
- 3/4 cup thinly sliced green onion, divided
- 1 tablespoon sesame seeds
- 12 ounces raw tuna, sushi-grade or sashimi
- 1 cup sushi rice
- 2 cups water
- 1/2 cup sliced cucumber
- 4 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 4 teaspoons sriracha
Directions:
- In a large mixing bowl, add the soy sauce, sesame oil, and 1 tablespoon of rice vinegar, along with 1/2 a cup of sliced green onions and sesame seeds. Whisk it all together and set aside.
- Slice the tuna into 1/2 inch cubes and place into the soy sauce mixture. Stir the tuna until well-coated. Set aside while you prepare the rice and other toppings. You can eat the tuna poke as made here, or pair it with the remaining ingredients for the poke bowl.
- Rinse the sushi rice very well in a mesh sieve, then add into a pot with water and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and let it steam until the rice is cooked, about 20-25 minutes. Fluff the rice with a fork and add in the remaining tablespoon of rice vinegar.
- In a small bowl, whisk together mayonnaise and sriracha for an easy spicy mayo.
- Make your poke bowl: add in some rice, then top with the tuna poke, followed by sliced cucumbers and spicy mayo, and garnish with remaining green onion and extra sesame seeds, if desired.
Recipe and photos by Sarah Anderson.
