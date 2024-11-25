Everything We Know About Apple TV+ Conspiracy Thriller 'Prime Target' With Leo Woodall & Quintessa Swindell
The best shows leave you constantly thinking and wanting more, waiting on the edge of your seat episode after episode to figure out exactly what’s going on. Well, if you’re still thinking about The Union & Citadel: Diana, get excited because Apple TV+ has a new thriller that’s sure to enthrall you: Prime Target.
Prime Target follows Edward Brooks, who’s come up with an idea that would allow him to access every computer in the world. However, someone is trying to stop him — so what’s the bigger conspiracy at play here?
Here’s everything we know so far about Prime Target, coming to Apple TV soon!
Your First Look At Leo Woodall & Quintessa Swindell In ‘Prime Target’
While we can’t figure out too much from the three images we have so far, it gives us our first look at Edward and Taylah both individually and together. And you could cut the tension with a knife!
What is the main plot of Prime Target?
Prime Target Plot
Young math postgraduate Edward is about to make a huge breakthrough as long as “he succeeds in finding a pattern in prime numbers, he will hold the key to every computer in the world. Soon he begins to realize an unseen enemy is trying to destroy his idea before it’s even born, which throws him into the orbit of Taylah Sanders,” according to the official synopsis. Sanders is the National Security Agency agent, who has “been tasked with watching and reporting on mathematicians’ behavior. Together they start to unravel the troubling conspiracy Edward is at the heart of.” Juicy!
When is Prime Target coming out?
Prime Target Release Date
The first season of the show has a total of eight episodes and is set to premiere globally on January 22, 2025 with the first two episodes on Apple TV+. After that, one new episode will be released weekly on Wednesdays through March 5, 2025.
Who's starring in the show?
Prime Target Cast
Fans will be able to recognize the show’s two leads easily, Leo Woodall from The White Lotus and One Day, and Quintessa Swindell from Black Adam and In Treatment. Woodall will be playing Edward Brooks, while Swindell portrays Taylah Sanders. Since they'll be working together to figure out the truth, their paths will certainly be intertwined throughout the entire story.
Additional cast members include Stephen Rea, David Morrissey, Martha Plimpton, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Jason Flemyng, Harry Lloyd, Ali Suliman, Fra Fee, and Joseph Mydell.
Who created the series?
The series was created by award-winning writer Steve Thompson, who's worked on titles such as Sherlock, Doctor Who, Jericho, and Vienna Blood. He’s also an executive producer.Meanwhile, executive producer Brady Hood directed all eight episodes, which will bring some consistency to the episodes. He is known for Top Boy and Great Expectations.
Where can I stream Prime Target?
All episodes of Prime Target are coming to Apple TV+.
Are you excited for Prime Target?