Netflix's 'The Union' Is The Second Chance Spy Romance I Didn't Know I Needed
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Mr. & Mrs. Smith and My Lady Jane have really proven the fact that the coolest couples can have insane romantic chemistry and kick butt at the same time. And Netflix's brand new movie The Union sends '90s royalty Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg on a wild European adventure, with plenty of action and romance to spare. I can already tell this is one summer movie I'll want to rewatch more than once! If you love spy movies as much as I do, here's everything you need to know about The Union before it hits Netflix next month.
What is The Union about?
Mark Wahlberg stars as New Jersey construction worker Mike, who's shocked when his high school sweetheart Roxanne (Halle Berry) turns up after 25 years. However, nothing is more shocking than realizing Roxanne is here to recruit him for a covert spy operation. The duo heads off to London to find a list of top-secret identities — and maybe rekindle their romance in the process. This is definitely one of my most-anticipated summer movies!
When is The Union coming out?
Netflix
The Union is coming to Netflix August 16, 2024. Netflix titles drop at 3am, so all you night owls can watch it as soon as it hits the streamer. The rest of us will probably wait until morning ;).
Who's in the cast of The Union?
Netflix
The Union has a truly incredible cast. In addition to Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg, we'll see Mike Colter, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jessica De Gouw, Alice Lee, Jackie Earle Haley, and J.K. Simmons.
Check out The Most-Anticipated 2024 Movies to see what else is coming out this year! And let us know your dream spy movie pairing on Facebook.
Lead image via Netflix
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!