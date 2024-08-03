Prime Video's 'Citadel: Diana' Is For 'Killing Eve' Fans
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
I simply cannot turn down a spy thriller, and after I finish Netflix's The Union, Prime Video's Citadel: Diana is next on my list! It has everything you love about the spy genre — a leading lady trapped in enemy territory, a fight between good and evil, secret identities — but it also has a beautiful beating heart that's grounded in human connection and care. To put it simply, this series is going to be your new obsession. Here's everything you need to know.
Citadel: Diana Plot
In 2022, Diana Cavalieri (Matilda De Angelis) got stuck in Milan when her spy agency Citadel got taken down by their biggest enemy, Manticore. Fast forward to 2030, and Diana is still stuck in Milan. She jumps at the opportunity to escape and disappear, but becomes more cautious when she realizes she'll have to trust Edo Zani (Lorenzo Cervasio), the son of Manticore's leader and heir to the entire Manticore mantle. His father Ettore Zani (Maurizio Lombardi) is fighting for leadership over the other families in Europe, and Diana is going to have to decide whether she trusts Edo or if she'll continue fighting alone.
The enemies-to-allies of it all reminds me of Killing Eve...but hopefully Citadel: Diana won't end as tragically.
Citadel: Diana Release Date
You can stream Citadel: Diana on Prime Video starting October 10, 2024. The series will have six episodes.
Citadel: Diana Cast
Marco Ghidelli/Prime Video
Citadel: Diana stars Matilda De Angelis, Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi, Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Giordana Faggiano, Daniele Paoloni, Bernhard Schütz, Filippo Nigro. Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes from AGBO are producing, while Arnaldo Catinari is directing and Alessandro Fabbri serves as head writer.
Marco Ghidelli/Prime Video
Will Citadel: Diana feature our favorite enemies to lovers trope? Or will it stick to allies and best friends? Honestly I'll be okay with either!
Let us know what you want to see from this new Prime Video show on Facebook.
Lead image via Marco Ghidelli/Prime Video
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!