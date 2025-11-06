Can we talk about how underrated Prime original shows and movies are? Whenever I need to unwind after a long day at work, my go-to activity is vegging out with a glass of wine, popcorn, and Prime Video. The content library on this streaming service is filled with feel-good movies, twisty TV soaps, and just about everything in between.

There’s a ton of exciting new content coming to the streaming service this November, so let’s dive into the best new shows and films heading to Prime Video. Grab your bowl of popcorn and remote control, because we’re about to kick up our feet and do some serious binge-watching.

Scroll to see all the best Prime Video shows you can watch this month!

Prime Video Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy — November 5 Tyler Perry is the king of crafting feel-good movies that defy all initial expectations. Just when you think the film will go in one predictable and formulaic direction, Perry catches you by full surprise, pivoting in a way that keeps the storyline fresh and has viewers on the edge of their seats. His most recent flick, Finding Joy, is the ultimate holiday romance film. Shannon Thornton plays Joy, a fashion designer who travels to Colorado to spend time with her crush, Colton, for the holidays. In the middle of a snowstorm, Joy unexpectedly meets Ridge, someone who may just be exactly what she was looking for in Colton. Which man will she choose? Find out by streaming Finding Joy on Prime Video, premiering November 5th.

Prime Video Maxton Hall: The World Between Us (Season 2) — November 7 Maxton Hall: The World Between Us is an international soapy sensation that has become a huge hit amongst young adult audiences worldwide. The show, based on Mona Kasten’s book series, narrows in on a boarding school rife with scandal, secrets, and romantic affairs. Oh my! Maxton Hall raises the question of whether two sworn enemies, Ruby and James, from completely different socio-economic backgrounds, can ever make it work as a couple after they finally confess their romantic feelings for each other. Especially, since Ruby knows a secret about James’ family that he’d do anything to prevent the world from finding out about. Find out what happens for the unlikely pair in the second season of the hit series, streaming on Prime Video this November 7.

Prime Video Playdate — November 12 What happens when Paul Blart Mall Cop, and Jack Reacher join forces to defeat the vicious mercenaries who will stop at nothing to take them down? Utter chaos, that’s what. In this kooky action comedy, Kevin James and Alan Ritchson portray unemployed fathers who get together in an attempt to organize a playdate for their sons. Yet what’s supposed to be a laid-back evening gets way out of hand, as the fathers and sons fight for their lives, thanks to their bloodthirsty enemies who refuse to leave them alone.

Prime Video Malice — November 14 Who doesn’t love a psychological thriller set in Greece? What’s more, it’s starring the one and only David Duchovny (best known from The X-Files) as a wealthy father who hires a male nanny (Jack Whitehall) into his home. All seems to go according to plan, at first. His son loves his new manny, and his charismatic persona adds a whole new level of sunny delight to their home. But all falls to utter chaos once it’s discovered that the male nanny has been plotting revenge against the family he’s been employed by this whole time. Who’s ready to binge this captivating mess? I know I’ll be tuning in on the day it premieres on November 14.

