We're already swooning!
Prime Video's New Holiday Movie Is For The Hallmark Obsessed
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
I cannot believe what I'm about to say, but friends and foes: Christmas movie season is upon us. The holidays are quite literally my favorite time of year because there is no comfort, joy, and excitement like the kind we experience November 1 through mid-January. And a huge part of the celebration are all the new movies that put you right in the holiday spirit. Prime Video and Tyler Perry are bringing us a brand new romance movie called Finding Joy ahead of the holidays and it's about to be your new obsession.
Here's everything you need to know about Finding Joy, on Prime Video November 5, 2025.
What is the movie Finding Joy about?
Finding Joy is about the titular Joy, who works as a fashion designer in New York City but who's hit a couple bumps in the road (namely, her difficult boss). While her work life hasn't been easy, her love life isn't too dreamy either. After agreeing to a Colorado vacation with her situationship Colton, Joy ends up stranded in the woods — and rescued by Ridge, who could just change her life forever.
"Joy is a dreamer," actress Shannon Thornton told EBONY, "but she’s working under someone who takes advantage of her ideas and passes them on as his own. She also believes in the kind of love some people only read about, which makes her vulnerable but very relatable."
And Thornton promises that this film will check all your boxes. "It has everything people look for during the holidays: family, friendship, a little drama. At its core, it’s a reminder that joy can be found even in difficult circumstances. Those ingredients—warmth, humor and heart—are what make a film timeless and keep people returning to it year after year."
When can I watch Finding Joy?
Prime Video
Finding Joy premieres on November 5, 2025.
Where can I watch Finding Joy?
Prime Video
You'll be able to watch Finding Joy on Prime Video.
Who's in the Finding Joy cast?
Prime Video
The Finding Joy cast on Prime Video includes:
- Shannon Thornton as Joy
- Tosin Morohunfola as Ridge
- Brittany S. Hall as Ashley
- Inayah as Littia
- Aaron O'Connell as Colton
Where was Finding Joy filmed?
Prime Video
The movie was filmed around Colorado, including in Telluride. "We filmed in Colorado, and Telluride was this unreal, beautiful, snowy town," Thornton told EBONY. "Some of us got to explore the town, hang out at the hotel and make s’mores, and we built a bond that carried onto our set."
Getting ready for the holidays? Aldi’s Thanksgiving Meal Deal Gets A Turkey & 9 Sides On The Table For Just $40.