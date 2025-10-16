Prime Video's New Holiday Movie Is For The Hallmark Obsessed

I cannot believe what I'm about to say, but friends and foes: Christmas movie season is upon us. The holidays are quite literally my favorite time of year because there is no comfort, joy, and excitement like the kind we experience November 1 through mid-January. And a huge part of the celebration are all the new movies that put you right in the holiday spirit. Prime Video and Tyler Perry are bringing us a brand new romance movie called Finding Joy ahead of the holidays and it's about to be your new obsession.

What is the movie Finding Joy about?

Finding Joy is about the titular Joy, who works as a fashion designer in New York City but who's hit a couple bumps in the road (namely, her difficult boss). While her work life hasn't been easy, her love life isn't too dreamy either. After agreeing to a Colorado vacation with her situationship Colton, Joy ends up stranded in the woods — and rescued by Ridge, who could just change her life forever.

"Joy is a dreamer," actress Shannon Thornton told EBONY, "but she’s working under someone who takes advantage of her ideas and passes them on as his own. She also believes in the kind of love some people only read about, which makes her vulnerable but very relatable."

And Thornton promises that this film will check all your boxes. "It has everything people look for during the holidays: family, friendship, a little drama. At its core, it’s a reminder that joy can be found even in difficult circumstances. Those ingredients—warmth, humor and heart—are what make a film timeless and keep people returning to it year after year."