5 Reasons Robert De Niro's 'Zero Day' Should Be Your Next Netflix Watch

Netflix is feeding us y'all. In addition to rom-coms like Nobody Wants This is ranch romances like Ransom Canyon, the streamer's latest political thriller Zero Day has everyone on the edge of their seats. And considering when the show premiered on February 20, it debuted at number 2 on Netflix's Top 10 list (and got 19.1 million views), I do mean everyone.

The show follows a former American president (played by Robert De Niro), who's tapped to lead an investigation into recent cyber attacks and disasters around the US. This is one political thriller you won't want to miss.

Here are 5 reasons Robert De Niro's Zero Day should be your next Netflix binge.

1. 'Zero Day' is full of tension and twists. Netflix One thing's for sure: Zero Day is anything but boring. One X user calls it "easy, fast paced" and "entertaining," and from the cyber attacks and disasters themselves to the blackmail and conspiracy that follows, you'll be locked in the whole time.

​2. Angela Bassett plays a female president, hello! Netflix I love Netflix's commitment to giving us female POTUS's (both in Zero Day and in The Night Agent!), and Angela Bassett absolutely stuns as President Evelyn Mitchell. She brings depth to every scene she's in, and I can't wait until we have a woman lead the country IRL.

​3. Robert De Niro commands the screen. Netflix Robert De Niro is the best person to play George Mullen, and he is an absolute powerhouse in every single episode. "He owns every scene he is in," one X user writes. "He makes the show worth watching. If you don't watch the entire series, I would still recommend watching the last episode, it is very powerful."

​4. The rest of the 'Zero Day' cast is phenomenal. Netflix In addition to Angela Bassett and Robert De Niro, the Zero Day cast also includes Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen, Connie Britton, Bill Camp, Dan Stevens, McKinley Belcher III, and Matthew Modine — all of whom give incredible performances. Literally say no more.

5. It's timely. Netflix Okay, seeing nationwide disasters on TV might make you feel more anxious than relaxed, but Netflix viewers simply cannot stop talking about how timely Zero Day feels. At its core, entertainment's purpose is to reflect the world around us, and make us think, and Zero Day is no exception...although if you want to turn on your favorite Disney Channel episode when you're done binge watching, I wouldn't blame you.

